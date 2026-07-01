England captain Harry Kane was denied a penalty during their Round of 32 match against DR Congo on Wednesday, July 1

Referee Adham Makhadmeh insisted that the striker had dived, and VAR elected not to send the referee to review the decision

Kane led a comeback as the Three Lions came from behind to beat the Leopards 2-1, with the Bayern Munich forward scoring a brace

England captain Harry Kane had his penalty appeal waved away by referee Adham Makhadmeh during the Round of 32 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kane, however, went on to inspire the Three Lions to a 2-1 comeback victory over DR Congo, securing their place in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, July 1.

The Leopards took the lead in the seventh minute through Brian Cipenga, who finished off an assist from captain Chancel Mbemba in DR Congo's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout match.

Harry Kane scores a brace for England against DR Congo in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

England struggled to create clear-cut chances in the first half, with Kane largely kept quiet in front of goal.

Manager Thomas Tuchel introduced Anthony Gordon in place of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, and the substitution proved decisive. Gordon provided the cross for Kane to head home the equaliser in the 75th minute.

The Bayern Munich striker completed the comeback in the 86th minute, rifling home a stunning strike to beat Lionel Mpasi Nzau for the second time in the match.

It marked the first time England had won a World Cup match after conceding first since the 1966 FIFA World Cup final, per ESPN.

Why Kane was denied a penalty

Kane raced behind the DR Congo defence and attempted to round goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi before going to ground following what appeared to be contact from the Congolese shot-stopper.

Jordanian referee Adham Makhadmeh immediately waved away the appeal, seemingly judging that the England captain had gone down too easily.

VAR official Khamis Al Marri reviewed the incident but did not recommend an on-field review, allowing the referee's original decision to stand. Makhadmeh also chose not to caution the Three Lions captain for simulation.

According to the IFAB Laws of the Game, simulation occurs when a player fakes or exaggerates an action to deceive the referee into awarding a free kick or penalty, or to have an opponent sanctioned.

Harry Kane protests to Referee Adham Makhadmeh after a challenge by Lionel Mpasi during the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match between England and Congo. Photo by: Darrian Traynor.

Source: Getty Images

The decision not to book Kane suggests the match officials were not convinced he had deliberately attempted to deceive the referee. At the same time, they were equally unconvinced that the contact was sufficient to justify awarding a penalty.

England will face co-host Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in the last 16, on Monday, July 6, per Sky Sports.

Mysterious cat predicts England vs DR Congo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nimbus Pronos has shared its predicted outcome for the Round of 32 clash between England and DR Congo.

The mysterious cat backs England to prevail over the African side and progress to the next stage, though it did not specify whether in regulation or extra time.

Source: Legit.ng