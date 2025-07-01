A lady has shared the messages she received from a persistent admirer who has been chasing her since 2014

According to her, the man has been asking her to date him since 2014, and despite her refusal, he refused to back off

The lady further noted that the same man had been married before but divorced his wife and continued chasing her

A man's unrelenting pursuit of his crush has sparked outrage online as netizens question his motives.

The lady had shared the persistent messages she received from him despite already making it clear that she wasn't interested in a romantic relationship.

Admirer has been persistent since 2014

The lady, identified by the handle @qsallyb on social media platform X, stated that the man in question had been on her case since 2014.

Despite her repeated refusals, he refused to back down and continued reiterating his interest in her.

According to the lady, the man had been married before but got divorce and continued to pursue her.

The new series of messages he sent to her read:

"I have constantly been chasing you since 2014. Han han. 11 years. Shanu mi nau."

These messages, which the lady chose to share online, sparked outrage and concern online as netizens questioned his motives.

"We are in 2025 & this person is still chasing me, I’ve been saying NO since yet he won’t give up. What makes this funnier is that this person has been married before & is now divorced but it’s still me he wants. God forbid o," the lady raged.

Reactions as lady slams persistent admirer

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Upper Ech babe said:

"Eyes have not heard, ears have not seen, the type of shege you will experience if you mistakenly give this person a chance."

Falilat said:

"If you give in! Omo you go spell shege."

Joche reacted:

"This person wants to ruin your life. Nothing else."

Bone said:

"Why is he assuming that you’re still not married after 11 years? That’s a long time."

Emmy Dolly reacted:

"They are in same league, the guy actually know what's up and he's trying to fulfil his goal, both of them will probably have partners fr."

Manlikebrock said:

"If you mistakenly give given home chance like this. You are finished."

Your ancestors said:

"Just block him and threaten him. Except you are enjoying the chase, but the moment you mistake it for love like this, you've just ruined your life."

Moments Breezy said:

"If you by mistake agree, all your heartbreak will be like soft work compared to the leg work you will experience there. 9/10 it’s shege pro max to infinity."

Mrpounds said:

"Why is everyone saying he will show her hell, etc. Is it not on this same app that a woman celebrated marriage to a guy who has been chasing her through all her breakups and heart breaks, and when she finally decided to give him a chance, boom!wedding bells."

Entangled Jes said:

"Lol, usually if a man chase a girl this long, e go deal with am when she finally says yes because all he'd be thinking is "is this everything? Is this all I waited for 11yrs for?"

Jason OJ reacted:

"My dear, if you know what is good for you, don't even think of ever giving this person a chance. If you make the mistake of even saying a small "yes", the trials and tribulations you will experience will be better imagined."

NPRF commented:

"This is the old outdated concept of never giving up on a woman until she’s married or ‘real men never take no for an answer’. I myself was a subscriber to this till I was shown life-altering shege. Nowadays,the slightest hint of wrong vibes, energy or body language, I’m gone."

Gbonju added:

"DO NOT TRY IT ! These men are vengeful and vindictive, he will want to pay you back for the humiliation and rejection he caused for himself cos he couldn't hear No!Cut him off."

