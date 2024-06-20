Veteran Nigerian singer and Fuji artist Adewale Ayuba was recently on Teju Babyface's YouTube show

While on the show, Ayuba shared why he only married one woman and decided to stay faithful to her for over 30 years of their marriage

The veteran Fuji singer also spoke about the dangers of fornication and adultery on a man's life and his pocket

Veteran Nigerian singer and Fuji performer Adewale Ayuba was recently a guest on the Teju Babyface's show, where he spoke about his career, marriage, family and why he took a break from the music scene.

While on the show, Ayuba spoke about his marriage and how he has remained true to one woman throughout his career despite being a hugely successful artist.

Ayuba also shared why he burst into tears during an interview that went viral a while back when he spoke about his daughter, whom he overheard praying to marry a man just like him.

Ayuba explains the meaning of "Shina"

The veteran Fuji singer explained during his conversation with Teju Babyface why he doesn't smoke, drink, or fornicate.

In the trending clip, he breaks down the Yoruba meaning of the word "Shina" (fornicate). He noted that it meant wasteful spending in Yoruba, which could also be termed as a person losing his way.

Ayuba stated that either way, it doesn't mean a good thing.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the Fuji singer Adewale Ayuba threw a housewarming party to celebrate the opening of a multimillionaire mansion he built in his hometown, Ikenne Remo, Ogun state.

Watch the viral interview below:

More clips from Ayuba's interview:

Netizens react to Ayuba's interview

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Ayuba's comments about "Shina":

"I learnt soooooo much from.him. very wise man!"

"It is actually Shì-ná..Mis-spend... Meaning its a waste of your funds. Many women will lead to exhaustion of your funds."

"Not everyone flirts about..."

"I’d love to hear him talk about the effect of Sir Shina Peter’s Ace on the Bubble album. Especially seeing as Laolu Akintobi produced both."

"You are old Jor Youngie OG."

"Such a lie..."not because I'm old" bawo. Senior Tej! I hail you Sir."

"Classical Mr Johnson."

"Yessssss ogbona feli feli."

