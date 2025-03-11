American rapper and YouTuber Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, who is Halle Bailey's baby daddy, known as DDG, has hinted at relocating to Lagos, Nigeria, citing dissatisfaction with life in the United States amid ongoing challenges like the Los Angeles wildfires

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted with a mix of humour and anticipation, with some joking that "Lekki babes don see new sponsor," referring to the upscale Lagos neighborhood of Lekki potentially gaining a celebrity resident

DDG’s announcement follows an offer from Nigerian superstar Davido to host DDG and his son Halo in Lagos, sparking further buzz about his potential move and ties to Nigeria’s entertainment scene

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, better known as DDG, an American streamer, rapper and Halle Bailey's baby daddy, has recently made headlines with his public contemplation of leaving the United States. In a post on X, signaling a growing frustration with his home country.

This statement coincided with devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, which have caused significant destruction and loss of life, though DDG did not explicitly link the two.

His comments have fueled speculation that these environmental challenges might be a contributing factor to his desire to relocate.

Halle Bailey's baby daddy DDG is planning to move to Lagos. Photo Credit: @ddg

Source: Instagram

He stated:

“I wanna move to Lagos.. I’m tired of being in America.”

See DDG's post here;

Fan react to DDG's plan to move to Lagos

@OnikaPwesh said;

"Stay in your America. IJBOL"

@akintollgate said;

"We cannot wait to have you bro. Best Jollof rice, amazing weather, unlimited freedom which includes taking your unfinished booze home from the club, low taxes, most amazing ladies, friendly people and spacious homes. Ignore the naysayers! 🙏🏾🙏🏾"

@Faithysia_blunt said;

"Body Dey catch you, na only belle Halle Bailey get for you, she no give you billing. When naija socialite girls start to dey demand for Maserati and Ferrari, no be person go book return ticket for you."

@Faithysia_blunt said;

"Ask Burna boy to hook you up with a good real estate agent , just make sure you bring a very durable generator from America, cause Adelabu no send anybody papa, he no go give you light😒"

@just_lawson__ said;

"Lekki babes don see new sponsor"

@DanielRegha said;

"This reeks of cl@ut chasing, otherwise there's no reason to make this an announcement."

@TserunD said;

"Na Lamborghini our girls de take o😂"

@PendingUstaz said;

"Move to Kano, things a cheaper and it's more convenient to live, less traffic also"

@zaydmy21 said;

"I volunteer to pick you from airport . But you’d have to experience a day in my life before I drop you at your apartment ."

Davido Set to Host DDG

In a story published on Legit.ng on January 24, 2025, Davido publicly promised to welcome DDG, noting the rapper’s enthusiastic response and plans to visit soon.

Fans react as Halle Bailey's baby daddy DDG reveals plan to relocate to Lagos. Photo Credit: @ddg

Source: Instagram

It also captures fan reactions, with some praising Davido’s influence in drawing international stars to Nigeria.

This development aligns with DDG’s relocation hints, reinforcing the narrative of his growing ties to Lagos and its music community.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng