Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey is in the news after she took stringent action against her ex and baby daddy, DDG

DDG, who shares a one-year-old son, Halo, with his former lover Halle, has been asked not to come close after she obtained a restraining order

Halle had alleged that DDG got physical with her, which led to bruises and a chipped tooth

Halle Bailey, the 25-year-old star of Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," made headlines.

The singer has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, rapper DDG, due to allegations of repeated physical, verbal, emotional and financial abuse.

Chloe Bailey's sister Halle accuses DDG of physical abuse. Credit: @ddg, @hallebailey

Source: Instagram

Bailey claimed that DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., had been violent towards her on multiple occasions, including an incident in January where he slammed her face into a steering wheel, chipping her tooth and leaving her with bruises on her arms.

The court documents also allege that DDG entered Halle's home without permission, sent her threatening messages, and smashed her Ring camera when it captured his confrontation with her.

Halle Bailey stated that she fears for her safety and that of their 17-month-old son, Halo, and has requested that DDG be ordered to stop using his social media platforms to incite his followers against her.

The court has granted the restraining order, requiring DDG to stay 100 yards away from Bailey and Halo until a hearing scheduled for June.

Reactions to Chloe's action against DDG

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@bigmama_ki said:

"Y’all so trifling. I hope this never happens to someone yall love."

@_bgbriii said:

"Yall mad at Halle and she NEVER once came to the internet with this… she was trying her best to keep it private smh."

@itssirantonio said:

"Not him putting his hands on the first black little mermaid. 🧜‍♀️ We ride at dawn."

@messymyles said:

"Every time a woman says she was abused in any form, men and some of you pick me ssa women be purposely obtuse. EVERY TIME. Y’all did it with Cassie, Meg, Rihanna, Why is that?"

Chloe Bailey's baby sister goes to court over DDG. Credit: @DDG

Source: Instagram

@its.meenamack said:

"Mind y'all she went STRAIGHT to the court ....she never even said nun on social media."

@miss_courageuse said:

"I can’t believe I’m gonna say this but “the aunties were right” they saw right through him."

@auntie.loren said:

"Men who immediately defend abusers even with solid evidence scare me."

@caseydreux said:

"Sad part even with photos ppl gonna say she’s lying."

Chloe Bailey's sister Halle in tears as Hallo recognises her

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Chloe Bailey's sister Halle shared a profound moment between her and her one-year-old son Halo while watching.

The Little Mermaid It is no news that Halle Bailey has a child with US rapper DDG, and he has gained popularity on the internet.

A video of Halle and Halo watching her 2023 movie and the moment he recognised her has trended online, igniting sweet reactions from fans.

