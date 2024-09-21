Singer Portable's sons proved that what their father could do, they could also showcase to the admiration of many

In a video, the Zazoo Zehh Nation boss had his sons singing the lyrics of his songs as they copied his body movement

The singer shared how proud he was of his children and he admitted that they are products of grace

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, shared how impressed he was about the growth of his sons as he shared a video of them singing his songs online.

Portable's sons sing like him to the admiration of netizens. Image credit: @portablebaeby, @iyanuoluwa420

Source: Instagram

The two young children moved their bodies as they sang in an excited mood. They had a long black object in their front which they used as a microphone while performing.

Portable stated that his children are products of a star and they are equally stars. He also acknowledged grace in his life and theirs.

The singer, who is known for being controversial, also gave glory to God for his children. Some fans said that some children are not willing to take their academics seriously but prefer to be musicians. Others simply praised the little children.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Portable's children singing

Check out some of the reactions to Portable's children mimicking his stage performance below:

@growup_fn:

"Pikin no won learn ABC anymore, they wan sing Portable song finish."

@official_kakalito:

"Lion no dey born goat."

@ayodele_oluwatibiloba_omoleye:

"Sign them."

@official_chimakpam:

"You have an amazing children."

@_________prettiemimi:

"Upcoming Zazus."

@olanike_mii:

"Simple English them no fit speak. Annnn record lowo."

@juliusrebeccaolamide:

"Lion no fit born goat lailai."

@durkio_meeky:

"You are blessed."

@oluwafemi_classic4lf:

"Second slide resemble smile T."

@fk.luxiries:

"Awon next of kin portable."

@mr_cruzz_cruzz:

"Now that's a proud dad for his kids to be able to sing his songs and no immorality mentioned. Kudos."

