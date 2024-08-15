Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has stirred reactions online after a clip of him dancing and jubilating with so much energy went viral

In the trending clip, the singer revealed why he was in a happy mood after reports about his manager Babyluv welcoming her first child went viral

Portable revealed the gender of the newborn while noting that the baby is a sign of blessings that are set to come his and his manager's way

Renowned Street-pop artist and content creator Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, better known as Portable, recently stirred emotions online.

During a recent Live session on Instagram, the singer noted that he was extremely happy about something that happened in his life and wanted to share the good news with his fans.

Nigerian singer Portable celebrates in viral clip after announcing that his manager Babyluv recently welcomed her 1st child. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@babyluvgram

In the viral clip, the singer announced that his music manager, Babyluv, recently welcomed her first child with her husband, Eshodee.

Portable reveals the gender of Babyluv's baby

In excitement, the singer shared the state of his manager as he confirmed that she was doing well, the same as the baby himself.

He also revealed that the newborn's gender is a girl, which he described as a blessing for him and his manager.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable employed Babyluv as his manager after he sacked Stelliza.

See Portable's live session where he announced the birth of Babyluv's newborn:

Reactions as Portable's Babyluv welcomes a child

Netizens react to Portable's video celebrating the birthday of Babyluv's newborn:

@imade456:

"Dis guy is a proper town crier."

@tiannahsplacempire:

"Congratulations dear."

@olakunlechurchill:

"Congratulations, may she always be a source of joy to you and your husband."

@churchillmimo:

"My people😍 @babyluvgram incoming iya ibeji💃😁 @eeshoohdee_ incoming baba Ibeji."

@jideawobona:

"OMG…. BEST NEW TODAY, OLUWA OSE."

@popsbead:

"Oluwa seun. Congratulations to you and your family."

@dayoamusa:

"Congratulations darling."

@symply_tacha:

"Congratulations baby."

@greatnessdex:

"Blessings upon blessing."

Portable yanks manager’s name of his page

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable was in the news again as he seemed set to change his management for the fourth time.

Months after Portable got in a fight with his ex-manager, Stelliza, the singer is set to abandon his current management team led by Babyluv.

In a post shared on his social media page, the outspoken entertainer noted how Babyluv came in between him and his ex-manager, Stelliza.

