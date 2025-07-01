Nigerian singer 2Baba has addressed the controversy surrounding his 2004 hit song African Queen in a recent video

2Baba clarified the authorship of his hit song and addressed the long-standing claims of collaboration with Blackface

The music legend's comments about his former bandmate Blackface in the viral video also stirred reactions

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has addressed the long-standing controversy surrounding the authorship of his 2004 hit song African Queen.

Speaking with Nedu on a South African podcast, 2Baba clarified that his hit song African Queen, which not only put him in the limelight but placed Nigerian music on the international scene, was a collaborative effort between him and former Platanshunz bandmate, Blackface.

2Baba responds to Blackface’s accusations of sole authorship in a candid new video. Credit: official2baba/blackfacenaija

“It’s a collab. I wrote most of the song actually, but we wrote it together,” he said.

2Baba expressed disappointment over accusations from Blackface, who has repeatedly claimed sole ownership of the song.

“For me, the law and the legal things speak for themselves. So I’m not somebody to come and start… I don’t know what his intentions are. I don’t know what I’ve ever done to him,” 2Baba said.

The African Queen star stated that he has always respected Blackface despite the persistent public attacks.

2Baba responds to Blackface’s ongoing claims about the authorship of 'African Queen.' Credit: official2baba

“They (the things he says) are absurd. They are just ridiculous and they are very, very painful. He (Blackface Naija) will come to his senses one day," he said.

The video of 2Baba speaking about African Queen ownership is below:

Reactions trail 2Baba's comment about Blackface

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video read them below

ImaredonJ commented:

"He said na collabo."

mr___earl said:

"If 2face fit comot that eye glass. E wan enta nedu bad bad."

itsBolajiii commented:

"Them suppose ban this Nedu guy from talking rubbish to Mic. Which one be African queen put African music on the map."

kennycee93 said:

"That 2face leg movement after nedu said “you have never addressed it” says it all. lol."

Derry901 commented:

"Does Africa revolve around Nigeria? What's the meaning of you putting African music on the map through African Queen?

ochristophernel commented:

"Nedu is a big brand and the real gatekeepers understands this. Guy has what it takes to move the movers and shakers of the industry to any podcast he handles. I am happy that he is continuing his game somewhere his skill is recognised and appreciated."

pendrobay commented:

"Anyone else notice how Nedu could easily pass as a south African. E resemble them die aje."

@philsbaba said:

"Blackface wrote Verse 1 and Verse 2. OJB Jezreel wrote Verse 3. 2Baba performed it excellently and took it to the world."

_ChiAto commented:

"He has actually addressed this before. He and his manager then told everyone that black face did."

