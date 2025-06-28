Afro Nation has unveiled Nigerian stars Burna Boy, Davido, and Tems as the 2025 headliners in Portugal

However, missing from the list is Wizkid, with many fans demanding answers from the organisers

Tems is to make long-awaited Afro Nation debut with Burna Boy returning to the stage he helped launch in 2019

The highly anticipated Afro Nation Portugal 2025 lineup has been unveiled, and it’s as explosive as expected, with Afrobeats giants Burna Boy, Davido, and Tems announced as headliners for the summer spectacle.

But amid all the celebration and hype, one glaring omission has sparked a flurry of reactions online: Where is Wizkid?

The Essence crooner, known for headlining past editions of Afro Nation, is surprisingly missing from the 2025 roster, and fans are demanding answers.

Davido and Burna Boy have been listed for the 2025 Afro Nation. Photos: @davido/@burnagram/IG

Afro Nation 2025 is scheduled to take place from July 9 to 11 at Portimão Beach, Portugal, in what will mark the festival’s 5th anniversary edition.

Organisers, The Malachite Group (TMG), have promised a “massive celebration” with surprises and unforgettable moments — and the lineup reflects that.

Burna Boy, who headlined the inaugural Afro Nation in 2019, will be returning to the stage, reaffirming his position as Africa’s most globally dominant music export.

With multiple Grammy nominations and chart-topping albums, Burna’s presence guarantees fireworks.

Tems, the soulful powerhouse who has taken the global music scene by storm, will be performing for the first time at the festival, a debut that fans have been anticipating since her breakout success. For many, her presence alone is a historic moment.

Davido, a consistent performer at the event, makes another return, adding his signature energy and hit-laden discography to the mix. The “Unavailable” crooner has become a trusted Afro Nation favorite and a crowd-puller year after year.

Also performing are global stars like Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige, Amaarae, and French rap icon Booba, adding to the festival’s international flavour.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Afro Nation's headliners

@BigWizGlobal:

"Wizkid no need Afro Nation to prove anything. Let the rest shine, the GOAT is chilling in silence."

@OmoDavidoFC:

"Lmao! Afro Nation without Wizkid still hot! Davido always carrying the culture on his back!"

@TemsBabyFever:

"Tems first time on that stage and it’s already history. Starboy or not, this lineup is complete"

@AfrobeatsHead:

"No be today! Wizkid don Dey ghost shows since Made in Lagos dropped. Why we still dey surprise"

@BurnaboyToTheWorld:

"Burna don return to finish work. Grammy vibes loading. Wizkid fit stay house, we dey alright."

@NaijaPopQueen:

"No lie, Afro Nation feels kind of empty without Wizkid. This man no dey ever rate fans again"

Wizkid is not part of 2025 Afro Nation. Photos: @wizkidayo/IG

Carter Efe apologises to Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Carter Efe has finally tendered an apology to Wizkid for saying he has too much pride and insulting him

Nigerians are having a good laugh after seeing a new video shared by Odahohwo Joseph Efe, widely known as Carter Efe. The media personality had earlier reacted rashly in a live video after Wizkid failed to give him attention.

In a recent development, Carter Efe was seen sobering up while addressing his predicament. He insisted that Wizkid is pride-filled and that everyone knows that already.

