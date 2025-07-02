A video from the APC mega rally in Kosofe area of Lagos State for the forthcoming 2025 Local Government election has gone viral

A clip captured Nollywood stars Sola Kosoko and Foluke Daramola addressing the crowd at the rally

The Nollywood stars' support for the APC at the grassroot level has sparked reactions as many expressed their disappointment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) held a mega rally in the Kosofe area of Lagos State to showcase its candidates for the forthcoming 2025 Local Government Election.

The event, which was attended by residents to endorse the party’s candidates for Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, Kosofe Local Government, and Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, was also attended by Nollywood stars.

A viral video captured Yoruba movie stars like Foluke Daramola, Sola Kosoko, among others, at the event.

A clip also captured Foluke encouraging people to move out to vote.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has scheduled the state council election for July 12.

Tope Ojo, LASIEC’s head of public affairs, said the election for 57 council chairmanship positions and 376 councillor seats will take place on July 12.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Lalude expressed regret for supporting the APC for what he called a cruel betrayal following his role in the 2023 general elections.

Lalude singled out MC Oluomo, NURTW president, accusing him of mobilizing Nollywood stars and making grand promises that were never fulfilled.

According to Lalude, both he and fellow Nollywood veteran Alapini were present when MC Oluomo allegedly asked them to name whatever they wanted as a reward for their support.

The video of Nollywood stars at APC mega rally in Kosofe area of Lagos State is below:

Reactions as Nollywood stars attend APC rally

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens expressed their disappointment. Read the comments below:

chiezorbam commented:

"Them don start again...awon olori ebu."

beejay_baba said:

"Una go enter podcast begin dey lament again."

chopaholicsbagsnmore commented:

"Naso E dey take start ..E tun ti bere…una no go end well ..Awon aladanwo."

jirayo01 said:

"Hungry nigerian yeyebrities."

carsonic.ng commented:

"I shame for una 😂i no even bother watch the video pass 2secs😂 Gof forbid!"

femzinsight said:

"Can't Nigerians cancel these people and every movie they produced and featured?"

mama_motun said:

"Later dem go dey cry say dem regret say make we forgive them,awon werey."

trendyshoesnbags said:

"Na the people wey dey answer una I blame..wey them suppose throw bottles for una."

102question said:

"AWON OLORIBURUKUN PEOPLE. ONCE THEY GIVE THEM SOME MONEY. THEY START DOING RUBBISH. THEY NO DE TIRED."

Alapini Osa regrets campaigning for Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Alapini Osa expressed regret over his support for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential campaign.

Alapini alleged that he and his colleagues who supported the president have been neglected since the election.

"We thought our messiah have come and went all out to campaign for Tinubu but got nothing in return," he said.

