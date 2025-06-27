Peller has received a special gift from football star Victor Osimhen, and the video has surfaced online, much to the delight of fans

In the clip, the streamer is seen wearing the jersey and becoming dramatic as he touches it, enthusiastically hailing the footballer

Victor Osimhen told Peller that he usually wears the very jersey he gifted him, sparking reactions from fans in the comment section of the post

Social media influencer Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, also known as Peller, has received a special gift from Nigerian footballer and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

In a video circulating online, Peller is seen with Osimhen, who talks about the jersey he wants to give him.

Victor Osimhen speaks about the gift he gave to Peller.

Source: Instagram

According to Osimhen, the jersey he is handing over to Peller is one of the very ones he wears during matches. The number 45 is boldly written on the jersey as he gives it to Peller.

Peller reacts to Victor Osimhen's gift

Reacting to the gift, Peller is seen jumping with excitement as he shakes hands with the footballer.

He wore the jersey and playfully bent to welcome himself to Victor Osimhen's club, Galatasaray. Peller hailed the football star and asked the cameraman if he had taken their pictures.

Fans hail Peller over gift from Victor Osimhen.

Source: Instagram

It’s worth noting that Peller has been featuring A-list celebrities in recent times. Last year, he was seen at Davido's house with his girlfriend, Jarvis.

He also visited Fuji artist Pasuma at his home and shared a plush video from the visit.

Additionally, Peller was a guest at the Okoya family’s residence a few months ago. Billionaire businessman's wife, Shade Okoya, was seen welcoming and giving Peller a hug after he went to their mansion.

See the video here:

What fans said about Peller's and Osimhen' video

Reactions have trailed the video of streamer Peller and Victor Osimhen. Many gushed on Peller and commented that Nigerians wanted to cancel him a few months ago, but God has been lifting him. Here are comments below:

@ademoore1717 reacted:

"This Peller boy carry grace o."

@nanaaeshha commented:

"Peller is the real definition of grace, he should be in a school curriculum."

@ben.pele.75 shared:

"Some go say e no funny but we love M like that, who God love man no fit bring am down."

@ihiechiflourish said:

"See boy wey the whole country gather the hate. God keep blessing you, big Peller , haters una never see anything."

@sparrowlion_ stated:

"Shey him no hear English truly Abi na part of the script?"

@secondboy49 wrote:

"Keep winning OGO make them continue to dey cry for comment section.

Peller begs for fund for Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that the skit maker made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

