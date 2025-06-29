“What Burna Boy Told Me About Nigeria”: VDM Shares Details of Meeting With Singer
- Activist VeryDarkMan has revealed the details of his meeting with Grammy winner Burna Boy at an Abuja club
- The controversial activist said the singer praised him and welcomed his past criticism about his lifestyle
- Netizens, meanwhile, reacted to their unexpected link-up, some hailed VDM’s rise and Burna’s depth on Nigerian issues
Controversial activist and social commentator, VeryDarkMan (VDM), has given an update on his late-night meeting with Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, in Abuja.
VDM, who’s known for dragging celebrities and politicians alike, shared on Instagram that he and Burna Boy had a heart-to-heart conversation — not about women, fame, or wealth, but about Nigeria’s future and the Ratel Movement.
Legit.ng recalled that VDM called out Burna, Wizkid, and Davido for flaunting wealth when Nigerians are facing hardship.
According to VDM, he and Burna Boy met at a club on Saturday, June 28, 2025, and ended up talking until morning light. In the post, he quoted Burna Boy as saying:
“I don’t mind the criticism, so long as it’s real. And I know you are very real, VDM.”
Burna reportedly went further to lament how Nigerians enjoy watching “good people fall,” while urging VDM not to give up his activism.
In what many fans didn’t expect, VDM explained that they spent hours talking about Nigeria, Africa, and solutions to its problems.
He added that no discussions about girls, luxury cars, or politics came up only hope for change and national transformation.
VDM wrote that Burna Boy wrapped up the conversation by saying: “Nigeria go better.”
He also praised VDM’s Ratel Movement, a youth-centered activism campaign that continues to grow in popularity both in Nigeria and in the diaspora.
See the post here:
Netizens react to Burna Boy, VDM meeting
Social media exploded with reactions following VDM’s post.
@jojooflele wrote:
“Chaiiiiii…my super star…our national treasure. Biggest VDM not the small one.”
@uncle_posh said:
“VDM is now one of the most influential Black people alive with no political ties. Respect!”
Another user, @_thatjudith22, joked:
“Next thing he’ll link up with Wizkid. Na mumu dey think say e dey fan base.”
@DejiOfLagos said:
"Who would’ve thought Burna and VDM would vibe this deep? This is powerful! Ratel to the world
@ZaraThePlug shared:
"No be small levels VDM don reach o. From dragging celebs to having all-night talks with legends!
@KweenTosyn opined:
"Burna Boy is proving he’s more than music. This kind of conversation is what we need right now
Lady apologises to VDM for misjudging him
Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has posted a heartfelt video apologising to VeryDarkMan (VDM). She admitted that her previous dislike for him was misplaced.
In the viral clip, the young woman disclosed that she never liked VDM and often criticized him for being “too loud” and “talking about things that didn’t concern him.”
But after witnessing his recent activism, especially his participation in the protest by unpaid FCT primary school teachers and pupils in Abuja, she had a change of heart
