Activist VeryDarkMan has revealed the details of his meeting with Grammy winner Burna Boy at an Abuja club

The controversial activist said the singer praised him and welcomed his past criticism about his lifestyle

Netizens, meanwhile, reacted to their unexpected link-up, some hailed VDM’s rise and Burna’s depth on Nigerian issues

Controversial activist and social commentator, VeryDarkMan (VDM), has given an update on his late-night meeting with Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, in Abuja.

VDM, who’s known for dragging celebrities and politicians alike, shared on Instagram that he and Burna Boy had a heart-to-heart conversation — not about women, fame, or wealth, but about Nigeria’s future and the Ratel Movement.

Legit.ng recalled that VDM called out Burna, Wizkid, and Davido for flaunting wealth when Nigerians are facing hardship.

VDM explains that he spent hours talking about Nigeria, Africa with Burna Boy. Photos: @burnaboygram @theverydarkman/IG.

According to VDM, he and Burna Boy met at a club on Saturday, June 28, 2025, and ended up talking until morning light. In the post, he quoted Burna Boy as saying:

“I don’t mind the criticism, so long as it’s real. And I know you are very real, VDM.”

Burna reportedly went further to lament how Nigerians enjoy watching “good people fall,” while urging VDM not to give up his activism.

In what many fans didn’t expect, VDM explained that they spent hours talking about Nigeria, Africa, and solutions to its problems.

He added that no discussions about girls, luxury cars, or politics came up only hope for change and national transformation.

VDM wrote that Burna Boy wrapped up the conversation by saying: “Nigeria go better.”

He also praised VDM’s Ratel Movement, a youth-centered activism campaign that continues to grow in popularity both in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Burna Boy, VDM meeting

Social media exploded with reactions following VDM’s post.

@jojooflele wrote:

“Chaiiiiii…my super star…our national treasure. Biggest VDM not the small one.”

@uncle_posh said:

“VDM is now one of the most influential Black people alive with no political ties. Respect!”

Another user, @_thatjudith22, joked:

“Next thing he’ll link up with Wizkid. Na mumu dey think say e dey fan base.”

@DejiOfLagos said:

"Who would’ve thought Burna and VDM would vibe this deep? This is powerful! Ratel to the world

@ZaraThePlug shared:

"No be small levels VDM don reach o. From dragging celebs to having all-night talks with legends!

@KweenTosyn opined:

"Burna Boy is proving he’s more than music. This kind of conversation is what we need right now

VDM says said Burna Boy praised him and welcomed his past criticism. Photos: @theverydarkman/IG.

