Nedu Wazobi has shared snippets from his new South African podcast following his exit from HonestBunch podcast

The media personality in the latest episode was spotted with Nigerian music star 2Baba as his latest guest

Nedu Wazobia's podcast with 2Baba comes a few days after Daddy Freeze was unveiled as a co-host of HonestBunch

Nigerian on-air personality, content creator, and skit maker Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu Wazobia has shared a snippet from a new podcast he is co-hosting following his exit from HonestBunch podcast.

On Friday, Nedu Wazobia shared a video comprising clips from a new episode featuring Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, as a guest.

On the new South African podcast, 234Mzansi, a clip captured Nedu asking 2Baba about relationships and women.

Another clip captured 2Baba saying,

"This thing wey they call living in bondage is real, I know the people wey dey wan make I die."

Nedu's exit from HonestBunch podcast

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nedu stepped down from HonestBunch podcast after being accused of using the platform to sleep with female guests in exchange for appearances.

The drama began after comedian Deeone appeared on the podcast as a guest where he alleged that VeryDarkMan was gay.

This led to VDM tackling Nedu, who he claimed was using the platform to sleep with women.

Following Nedu's exit, media personality Daddy Freeze was unveiled as a new co-host on HonestBunch podcast.

Reactions as 2Baba speaks with Nedu

The snippet from Nedu Wazobia's new podcast with 2Baba has since gone viral on the Nigerian social media space, stirring mixed reactions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

kingpaparazi said:

"Nedu is back"

gabbymilano reacted:

"Leave Podcast for Nedu, he sabi, the voice alone 100%, sneeze balm although he sabi cast , but he's good."

the_a.m.e commented:

"This guy is still the best in this business. I give it to him. The Don jazzy of podcast."

officialmeri_madeinheaven said:

"Omo it’s a banger this one go burst everywhere oh, you see this Podcast leave it for Nedu."

grasarkahmed said:

"Omo now I know say nedu sabi this podcast business, and my guy chukwudi(husband material) the only one that know somebody that knw somebody, king of intro, nedu go miss you...goodluck to everyone jawee."

benitamoffatfrank6 reacted:

"Oga nedu thank you for bringing 2baba ..I love you sir ..keep on giving us the good Vibe sir, everybody Don talk bad about 2baba for industry including black face we wanna 2baba side of the story . There many things we want to know ...from tge days of plantation boiz."

mic_angel46 said:

"As u dey bounce back.,mind the kinda names that is mentioned in your podcast make u no bounce out again."

2Baba spotted in Benin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba was spotted on the streets of Benin City in Edo State.

According to the report, 2Baba, who wore a white outfit with matching black sunglasses was sighted at Uselu, Benin City.

The viral video showed some security details beside some cars as 2Baba and his crew made their way into a gathering.

