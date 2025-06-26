Actress Annie Macaulay has celebrated her first daughter, Isabella, who recently secured a scholarship abroad

In a post on her Instagram story, the movie star expressed how proud her daughter always makes her

She shared a throwback picture of the two of them, along with a recent photo of her 16-year-old daughter, while gushing with pride

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay has shown that she is a very proud mother with a post she shared on social media. The mother of two, who was celebrated by her stepson on Mother's Day, shared a heartfelt post about her first daughter, Isabella, whom she had with singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba.

According to Annie, her daughter Isabella has secured a scholarship. Although she didn’t specify the details of the scholarship, she shared some pictures of her daughter.

She expressed how proud she was to be the mother of a 16-year-old and emphasized that hard work and consistency pay off. Annie mentioned that all the effort her daughter had put into her studies had been rewarded.

Annie expressed her excitement about the good news, congratulating her daughter on her achievement.

In her post, she referred to Isabella as her "sunshine," and her heart was filled with joy at the accomplishment.

Annie shares throwback picture with her daughter

In the post, the movie star shared a picture she took with her daughter, Isabella, 11 years ago. In the photo, both mother and daughter looked content in each other's company, making funny faces while looking at the camera from the balcony of their home.

To contrast the old picture, Annie shared a recent photo of Isabella, now 16 years old. In the second image, Isabella looked all grown up, wearing a denim jacket and denim trousers. Just like the old picture, she was staring straight at the camera.

Annie and her first daughter share a close bond, and the movie star often shares private moments with her daughter online.

A few months ago, the two were discussing Isabella's school grades, where Isabella revealed she had As in most subjects, with her lowest grade being in Mathematics, where she scored over 80.

