Social media critic Oriretan Honour has ignited a fresh debate on social media after proposing that former Anambra State governor Peter Obi be a running mate to online personality Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

In a post that has gained attention, Oriretan proposed VeryDarkMan as the presidential candidate, with Obi as his running mate.

According to the critic, the combination of VeryDarkMan and Obi would change the history of elections in Nigeria.

This comes amid the coalition of political parties ahead of the 2027 general election.

He stressed that Nigerians will vote based on love.

"VDM for President ~Peter Obi his VicePresident. This combo 'd change election history in Naija cos m0ney 'd fail,vote 'd be based on love & ppl 'd be ready to defend their vote with their last bI00d to ensure they win..Ít 'd be the free & fairest election ever..This 'd be wise,not unw!se..Y'all sha be wise o,.Dont be unw!se," he wrote.

The social media post of Oriretan Honour proposing for Peter Obi to be VeryDarkMan's running mate is below:

Reactions trail VDM, Obi as running mates

The proposal has since led to a debate as netizens shared diverse opinions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Omoh Ohiosimuan Irere commented:

"Peter should be president & vdm his running mate!"

Akpan David wrote:

"Mumu how can a son turn to a father while a father turn to son?"

Fawaz Oladimeji said:

"Vdm can afford the ticket na Don't you think Will you put down your money for him."

Mixta Tommy commented:

"You don see Peter obi finish abi? You think say that laugh when he dey laugh you so na good one?"

Francis Emakpor said:

"Both of them are from the same region, I can't be possible under Nigeria political dispensation."

Collins Jahstone commented:

"If VDM goes out for presidency and free and fair election is conducted appropriately nothing can stop him to win ...me personally I go wake my grandma n grandpa for grave to vote for ratel."

St-Mathew Smp Boss said:

"With P.O it's a No for me. He was part of them. Let's look for a vibrant and intelligent Female vice."

Blaq Diamond commented:

"I agree but VDM as Vice while Peter Obi as president my reason is because Peter Obi is more exposed in the politics business than VDM. This is wise, not unwise."

