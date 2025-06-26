During a couples massage at a spa, Peller poured his heart out on camera, but Jarvis didn't reciprocate, instead walking off

Viewers pointed out how emotionally distant Jarvis appeared in the clip, fueling rumours that the relationship may be more about social media relevance

Peller’s action drew heavy criticism, with some calling it harassment and others debating the line between couple playfulness and boundary-crossing

Popular TikTok couple, Jarvis and Peller, are trending for the wrong reasons after a recent spa date ended in awkward tension, sparking rumours that all may not be well in their relationship.

In a now-viral video, the duo were captured enjoying a supposed romantic massage session when things took an unexpected turn.

Peller, known for his public displays of affection, showered Jarvis with sweet words, saying “I love you so much” and later adding “You’re beautiful.” But instead of replying or engaging, Jarvis wore a cold expression and simply walked away.

As she turned, Peller playfully slapped her backside, a move that ignited massive backlash online.

See the video here:

Netizens drop hot takes on the video:

@Adebayolomo wrote:

“He said I love you repeatedly and she didn't say it back. This guy's breakfast go choke!”

@pokezy tweeted:

“It’s so clear this girl doesn’t love him. Three ‘I love yous’ and no response? Omo e don cast.”

@TowFunFun added:

“That’s sexual harassment, but because it’s a couple thing, people ignore it. Not cool.”

@stonedeik gave his observation:

“Watch that video well, the girl no gbadun the guy again, but public opinion dey pressure her.”

@Dawson_Blaud didn’t hold back:

“She’s finding it hard to say ‘I love you’ back? Bro, Jarvis no dey in any relationship with Peller o.”

Some took it further, predicting heartbreak or even suggesting the couple had never been truly in love:

@Achilles_heeI wrote:

“This boy just dey set himself up for the biggest heartbreak of the century.”

@Mekasuga1 added:

“Jarvis is going through a lot. Imagine dating the total opposite of your type just to please fans.”

@Mz_Gifty101 commented:

"The slap on her yansh wasn’t playful at all, it gave force and entitlement. Nahhhh."

@SirTobiThe1st stated:

"She clearly didn’t feel that ‘I love you’ but oga still dey force vibes and add slap join. Smh."

@OfficialYemzzy shared:

"You say ‘I love you,’ she no answer, she waka comot, you still slap her yansh? Bros rest abeg."

Bobrisky shares why he does not like Peller

Legit.ng earlier reported that crossdresser Bobrisky has dissected Peller’s personality. The famous crossdresser, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, shared his opinion about the popular streamer.

In a new video making the rounds on social media, Bobrisky informed fans that he does not like Peller and does not find him funny.

He noted that there was nothing Peller could say or that would make him laugh. His opinion about the 19-year-old ignited a clash among fans in the comments section, with the majority standing with Bobrisky.

Source: Legit.ng