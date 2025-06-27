It was quite a rare sight to behold as Ijoba Lande and Baba Tee were captured spending time together on a movie set

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lande accused Baba Tee of having an affair with his wife, Darasimi

The new video, where the two actors were seen co-starring in Lande's new project, ignited reactions after many discovered the movie title.

Ijoba Lande, whose real name is Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, made it to the headlines on blogs after a recent video of him surfaced online.

Legit.ng had previously reported that Baba Tee explained angrily, stating that there was no way he would have known that the lady in question was Lande’s wife.

He denied having a bedroom relationship with her and challenged Ijoba Lande to provide evidence against him.

Babe Tee features in Lande's new movie. Credit: @ijobalande1, @babtee1, @ifedara9

Conversely, a new development via a TikTok Live video shed more light on the situation, as Baba Tee finally admitted that he had bedroom activities with Darasimi, not Lande’s wife.

This statement sparked a fresh wave of controversy online, as Darasimi is the same person as Ijoba Lande's wife. He also revealed that it all started with a game of truth or dare, and they were tipsy, apologising for the incident.

In a new development, Baba Tee and Lande were seen together on the movie set of Lande’s new project, titled Asiri Igbeyawo.

The clip drew so much attention online, from netizens, begging the question of how Lande's wife might be feeling.

Lande, Babe Tee spark fresh reactions online

Read some reactions by social media users below:

@ijoba_lande1 said:

"Thanks so much mama I really appreciate."

@midekallosoptions said:

"😂😂😂😂😂this people use us catch cruise 😂😂😂…..Na the woman lose bayi😂😂😂."

@yogurtby_mcqueenellanutrition said:

"Dear Woman, In a world full of examples, failing to learn is no longer ignorance, it’s a choice. Let wisdom guide your steps. Let self-respect speak louder than pressure. Your future is far too precious to gamble on momentary pleasure. Love, light and yogurt 💚."

@mary_hurpsey said:

"That lady go just Dey r€gr€t anyhow😂😂😂 aunty karile chinchin😂."

Ijoba Lande's wife Daramsimi gets dragged online. Credit: @ijibalande1

@toyinalonge said:

"Darasimi see your life.....shame wear you jumpsuit."

@hardewunmi_ said:

"Untill lande poison baba tee na there e go wise,And to y’all ladies,RESPECT YOURSELVES PLEASE."

@steve_otega17 said:

"Truth and dare 😂😂😂😂😂😂 baba tee, truth. Lande, semiu, Dare 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@oj_ojutohjawo_jewelries_89 said:

"Hmmm.....Lady's Please Respect Yourself And Have Self Discipline Please ."

@axxension said:

"The name fits him... oruko Omo ni wo omo."

@sales_direct_avenue said:

"How the wife go feel rainow?"

Baba Tee shares how He met Darasimi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actor and comedian Baba Tee reacted to the allegation levelled against him by his junior colleague Ijoba Lande concerning his wife.

Recall that Lande opened up about his marital struggles in a tell-it-all video via his official YouTube channel.

Speaking on the situation, Baba Tee asked Lande to share evidence with him and that he had no idea that the lady in question was his wife.

