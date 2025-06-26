Victor Osimhen's sister, Blessing, has delivered a baby girl, and the footballer was present at the naming ceremony

Flanked by Nigerian stars Obafemi Martins and Tolu Arokodare, Osimhen was all smiles throughout the occasion

The impressive Napoli of Italy striker is fond of his siblings, and now he is excited to have a beautiful niece

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen was beaming with excitement as he joined his older sister Blessing, who recently delivered a baby girl.

The striker was flanked by close friends and fellow football stars Obafemi Martins and Tolu Arokodare.

The naming ceremony, which was held in Lagos, was filled with love, laughter, and cultural significance, marking a special moment for the Osimhen family.

Blessing Osimhen has delivered an adorable baby girl. Photo: blessingosimhen9.

Source: Instagram

The former Lille of France striker has continued to enjoy his holiday in Nigeria, and he took time out to attend the joyous occasion.

The presence of Martins, a Nigerian football legend, and rising star Arokodare got guests clicking away on their phones, as seen in the viral TikTok video.

Many were seen snapping pictures of the superstars, while others were visibly starstruck.

In Nigeria, newborn babies are christened on the seventh day, and it is a cherished tradition in the West African nation.

The heartwarming gathering left everyone in high spirits, with Osimhen’s infectious smile stealing the show.

Who is Blessing Osimhen?

Goalballlive reports that Blessing Osimhen, the immediate older sister of globally celebrated Nigerian football star, plays a significant role in his life.

Born on August 10, she joyfully celebrates her birthday each year while making her own mark through her endeavours

Her journey is equally inspiring as she completed her higher education and fulfilled her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) obligations post-graduation.

Driven by ambition, she launched "Ladyb Closet," an online fashion store, demonstrating her entrepreneurial flair and ability to excel in varied pursuits.

The platform added:

"The Osimhen siblings' life journey has been marked by adversity, with the loss of their mother casting a shadow over their early years."

Osimhen speaks on childhood struggles

Only recently, Osimhen took time out to narrate some of his childhood experiences while growing up in the slums of Lagos, Nigeria.

Osimhen was born in Olusosun to Patrick and Christianah Osimhen in 1998, as the youngest of six siblings.

The 26-year-old who has completed his season-long loan deal with Galatasaray and has since returned to his parent club Napoli did not hold back while granting an interview with Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, at his house. He said:

“I did everything just to earn money to support the family. My elder brother was the one taking care of all of us as he used to sell newspapers at Ojota. Most of the hustling spirit that I have was gotten from him because he is a hard worker.”

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray reacts during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Bodrum on April 20, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen buys Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen has splashed cash on the latest 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan valued at a staggering N900 million.

The striker, who has returned to his parent club Napoli after completing a season-long loan deal with Turkish club Galatasaray, is now turning heads with his luxurious taste in automobiles.

The 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is said to be at the top of automotive opulence as it boasts a sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled comfort.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng