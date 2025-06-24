A Nigerian man reportedly bought a multi-million naira mansion in Lagos just to live next to Victor Osimhen

Osimhen recently returned to Nigeria after winning the Turkish Super Lig, Turkish Cup, and the Golden Boot with Galatasaray

The viral video of the fan’s extravagant move has sparked mixed reactions online

It’s not every day that a football fan goes from supporter to neighbour, but for one Nigerian man, the love for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen was worth every naira.

In a viral video making the rounds on social media, the unnamed fan reportedly purchased a multi-million naira mansion in one of Lagos’s most expensive neighbourhoods, all in a bid to live close to Nigeria’s football poster boy.

Victor Osimhen led Galatasaray to win the Super Lig and the Turkish club last season.

Source: Getty Images

This move comes as Osimhen returned to Nigeria for the holidays following an incredible season abroad, where he once again proved why he is one of the most feared forwards in world football.

Osimhen’s return sparks fan frenzy

After leading Galatasaray to a historic league and cup double in Turkey while on loan, Osimhen has returned home to Nigeria to a hero’s welcome, Punch reports.

Fans gathered at events, spotted him at hangouts, and shared every glimpse of him across social media.

However, one fan took the obsession to another level by buying property next door just to get close to his idol.

While some may see it as extreme, others believe it is a testament to Osimhen’s rising status in global football and his undeniable impact on Nigerians both at home and abroad.

A season to remember for Osimhen

Osimhen had a season many strikers can only dream of.

Playing for Galatasaray, he scored 26 goals, winning the Golden Boot as the Turkish Super Lig’s top scorer, per Transfermarkt.

He was also named the Player of the Season, as the Istanbul-based club lifted both the Super Lig title and the Turkish Cup.

Osimhen’s exploits abroad have made him one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe, with transfer rumours linking him to Premier League giants and clubs in Serie A.

Yet despite all the fame and fortune, Osimhen remains grounded, often returning to Nigeria and connecting with the fans who adore him.

Man spends millions to live near Osimhen

Buying a luxury home just to live near a footballer may seem outrageous, but in Lagos, where celebrity proximity is a big deal, it’s not entirely unheard of.

A die-hard fan of Victor Osimhen has bought a multi-million Naira Lagos mansion to live near the Super Eagles striker.

Source: Instagram

For this Osimhen fan, it was the ultimate tribute.

According to sources, the mansion cost hundreds of millions of naira, sitting comfortably in a part of Lagos known for high-profile residents, business moguls, and entertainers.

The fan allegedly told friends that just waking up every day knowing Osimhen lives nearby is a dream come true.

Crowd welcomes Osimhen back to Olusosun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen paid an unscheduled visit to his community in Olusosun, Ojota area of Lagos state, and was welcomed by a massive crowd.

Osimhen was born in Olusosun, a remote area of Lagos state, to Elder Patrick and Mrs Christianah Osimhen in 1998 as the youngest of six siblings.

The Super Eagles striker rose to stardom after winning the 2015 FIFA World Cup in Chile under Manu Garba, bagging the Golden Boot with 10 goals.

