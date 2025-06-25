Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli permanently this summer after his loan spell at Galatasaray

Osimhen’s relationship with the club's hierarchy has broken down after last summer’s transfer saga

A former Napoli star has hit out at the Super Eagles footballer, describing him as a mediocre player

Victor Osimhen's broken relationship with Napoli takes another twist as a former player goes harsh on the striker by calling him a mediocre player.

Osimhen left Napoli on loan on acrimonious terms last summer after the club botched his proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's win over Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The Neapolitans were willing to sell him to Chelsea after signing Romelu Lukaku from the club, but the Super Eagles forward could not agree on personal terms with the Premier League side.

He joined Galatasaray on a season-long stopgap loan, and he flourished at the club, helping them win the Turkish Super League and Ziraat Cup titles.

As noted by Transfermarkt, his haul of 37 goals and eight assists retained his spot as one of Europe's elite strikers and made him attractive to top European clubs who were interested in his signature.

However, since the start of the summer, only Saudi club Al-Hilal and his current loan club Galatasaray, have expressed concrete interest in signing him from Napoli.

The striker has held off his decision over his next club to enjoy his post-season holiday in Nigeria, and with more clubs contacting his representative to discuss a move.

Ex-Napoli star attacks Osimhen

Former Napoli star Floro Flores has hit out at the Nigerian forward, describing him as a mediocre footballer, whom he can't wait for to leave the Maradona.

“Osimhen? He has to go to Saudi Arabia. I'm tired of talking about him. I get annoyed talking about a mediocre footballer. He only did well for one year,” he told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“We're talking about a character that bothers me. A man who leaves a city that made him what he his. Not even his mother knew him, and yet, he allowed himself to remove the Napoli shirts from his Instagram profile.

“If I was his agent, I'd take him to Saudi Arabia. I don't think he knows this, but he's not a champion.”

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Napoli signed Kevin De Bruyne as a free agent after the Belgian left Manchester City at the expiration of his contract after 10 years.

De Bruyne has offers from the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer but turned down both to remain in Europe, and Flores noted that he has hunger, something Osimhen lacks.

“We didn’t discover hot water in De Bruyne. He could have gone to Saudi Arabia to take in lots of money, but instead, he chose Italy because he's still hungry, still stimulated,” he added.

“He can bring a lot of experience to Napoli as a football club. He is an ambitious guy like Conte is.”

Despite Flores’ bashing, Osimhen has won the league and top scorer in Italy and Turkey, and has yet to sign off on the move to Saudi Arabia despite the huge offer.

Galatasaray’s plan for Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray have a plan for Victor Osimhen in case the Super Eagles do not sign for them permanently despite their efforts to tie him down.

The Turkish champions are already growing weary of waiting for the Nigerian forward’s decision, as they need to move swiftly to fill other key positions in the team.

