Mercy Aigbe shared a hilarious video showing the moment her husband presented her with toys after she demanded a new Labubu toy

In another video, the Nollywood actress also showed off the Labubu-inspired cake she received as a gift

Mercy Aigbe's Labubu-inspired gift has stirred funny comments from celebrities, fans, and supporters

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is the latest Nigerian celebrity to jump on the Labubu toy trend.

On Sunday, June 22, Mercy shared a heartwarming yet hilarious video capturing the moment her husband and filmmaker Kazim Adeoti gifted her two toys which he called 'Labubu.'

Even though the toys were not what she asked for, Mercy sweetly accepted her husband's gifts, stating that if he said it was Labubu, then it was.

"So I told my hubby @kazimadeoti that I don’t mind getting another Labubu to pimp a new bag I just bought! And this is what Alhaji got I am a very good wife," she wrote.

Sharing another video, Mercy showed off the Labubu-inspired cake she received, disclosing that it was the second gift she had received after expressing her desire to own a Labubu.

Labubu, a brand of collectible plush toy monster elves created by Hong Kong designer Kasing Lung is fast becoming popular among women in Nigeria.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady tendered an apology to skit maker and OAP, Nkubi, and his family over a Labubu post she made about his daughter.

The video showing the moment Mercy Aigbe husband presented her with toys he called Labubu is below:

The video of Labubu-inspired cake Mercy Aigbe received is below:

Reactions trail Mercy Aigbe's Labubu gifts

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Mercy Aigbe's video, read the comments below:

princessnikeomisoreadams reacted:

"This is the real labubu this labubu see oba for my hand that year ,I shook shook nail for e head put different color of attachment very strong and reliable labubu ."

queenjayhair commented:

"Is it labubu or it’s not labubu you better accept your ibeji labubu."

i_am_nikkgbade reacted:

"This labubu see shege from my hand during childhood,I use nail to scatter it's bald head and fix expression on it dat was how I knew how to make hair."

stella__willz reacted:

"This is LABUBU and YAKUBU."

tfk_collections reacted:

"And the colours of the Labubu Alhaji bought complements your outfit colour 😂lobatan."

sellout_with_tee reacted:

"This is really creative, they did a perfect job it looks so much like labubu, well done."

mhz_leemah reacted:

"Very goood can't remember the year but had one of my birthday cakes with her."

therealannjay reacted:

"Labubu is here. I don tell Oga to buy 4 pieces for me if not make him no enter Naija again."

