A Nigerian man has raised an alarm, claiming popular skit makers are exposing their homes on livestream

He mentioned Sydney Talker, Carter Efe, Peller, and Jarvis, and said he already knows where they live

He cited Jamaican livestream killings as a warning: “All it takes is one crazy gang to act.”

A concerned Nigerian man has ignited serious debate online after publicly warning popular content creators about the dangers of sharing their real-time locations on livestreams.

In a video that’s now gaining traction across social media platforms, the man called out top skitmakers and influencers like Sydney Talker, Carter Efe, Jarvis, and Peller, urging them to stop unintentionally revealing their residential details during live broadcasts.

The man didn't mince words, stating:

“This video is a warning to content creators—Peller, Sydney Talker, and others. You guys need to be careful. Livestreaming in real time is the new thing, but it makes no sense to show your locations and homes live on the internet.”

Man sends strong warning to Peller, Carter Efe, others over their safety. Photos: @peller089/@carterefe/IG

Source: Instagram

He then added a chilling confession:

“I'm not even capping—I know where Carter Efe, Jarvis, Sydney Talker and some of you guys live. Just from what you’ve shown in your videos.”

He backed up his fears with a grim example, citing recent incidents in Jamaica where four streamers were shot and killed during live broadcasts by gang members who located them through digital clues.

“It just takes one crazy group in Naija to figure this out and act. Be careful. This clout chase could cost you everything,” he warned.

See the video here:

“This is bigger than clout," fans split over the warning

The video quickly gained attention from fans and followers of the influencers, leading to a wave of divided reactions online.

Some fans praised the man for speaking up, urging creators to take the warning seriously.

@everybody_deserves_happiness wrote:

“They won’t listen. They think it’s bad belle. But this is real life. Security is no joke.”

@fitflex_endurance tagged one of the creators directly:

“@peller089 please take this advice seriously. God will protect, but wisdom is key.”

@kelvin.konami drew comparisons to South African rapper AKA’s assassination:

“Same thing happened to AKA. He posted his location and got shot hours later. People are watching.”

However, not everyone was buying the urgency. Some dismissed the video as a clout-chasing attempt by a lesser-known personality.

@slimdrfeelgood responded:

“Nobody send you, bros. All these big names you mentioned, who dem be for real life? Naija don pass that level.”

@sammylarry_0 joked:

“So you dey enter people compound without permission? Na dem tell you say dem need advice?”

Another user, @president_general001, sarcastically added:

“When you blow, make sure say you dey drop your location regularly. We go see how e go be.”

Peller is regarded as one of the country's popular streamers. Photos: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky speaks on Peller

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky dissected Peller’s personality. The famous crossdresser, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, shared his opinion about the popular streamer.

In a new video making the rounds on social media, Bobrisky informed fans that he does not like Peller and does not find him funny.

He noted that there was nothing Peller could say or that would make him laugh. His opinion about the 19-year-old ignited a clash among fans in the comments section, with the majority standing with Bobrisky.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng