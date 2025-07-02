A Nigerian man has been accused of robbing a bank by locking himself in the toilet with the hope of taking action after the workers had gone home

The suspect, in a trending video, was being beaten and tied up by the police officer and the bank security at the bank

The incident in the trending video has started generating reactions from some Nigerians who wondered how the suspect thinks

An unidentified man has been alleged to have locked himself in a toilet at the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) to rob the financial institution, when everyone had closed from work for the day.

In a trending video, the suspect was seen being dealt with by the police at the bank. He was being tied with a rope by the police officer, and at the same time, he was beaten up. In a voice from the background, the person who was making the video was asked to turn off the camera, and no one should post the incident on social media.

Police arrest a man for locking himself in a bank to rob the institution Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

However, the video has started generating reactions from concerned Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Fhigo commented:

"Omo, if na like this dem do money heist shey dem go see money carry ehn. Well, God save Fcmb that my 10k naira for I keep for their bank if for dey miss naw."

Fortunate said:

"To think of something like this and to have the mind to execute it is pure stone-hearted."

Amara commented:

"Good, when they’re done dealing with him, they should hand him over to soldiers to continue

Don Mili reacted:

"Na so my 30k for take go like that… thank God dem catch am."

Xparte tweeted:

"Heard something similar like this long ago. The person packed money, workers left in drawers, including foreign currencies. Next day, when the bank opened, he casually walked out."

See the video of the moment here:

Rating of Nigerian police

Recently, the International Police Science Association (IPSA) released the list of countries that are performing the worst in terms of policing. The list is titled World Internal Security and Police Index (WISPI).

Unfortunately, Nigeria is one of the five worst states in terms of policing. The rating was done based on the number of police officers in the country. level of terrorism and rioting. Also, the number of police on the country's borders, as well as governance, were taken into consideration.

The association then explained that the broader definition gave room for the inclusion of traditional internal security issues such as the insurgency, terrorism and civil unrest, as well as other areas of internal violence like organised crime, violent crime, citizen perceptions of safety and riots, as well as governance issues and many others.

Tinubu mentions the limit of police

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has warned the Nigerian police against using their power to intimidate Nigerian people.

The president gave the warning while speaking at the second annual IGP Awards and commendation ceremony in Abuja.

Tinubu also promised to massively invest in the force to enhance modern policing in Nigeria's security architecture.

