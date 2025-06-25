Nigerian socialite Bobrisky has caused a buzz on social media over his recent jab at broke men in his DM

The celebrity crossdresser shared some details about his upcoming birthday, including his N25 million hair

Bobrisky’s words raised mixed feelings among netizens, with some of them accusing the crossdresser of stylishly begging for funds

Nigerian celebrity crossdresser Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky is back in the news for shaming broke men.

Just recently, the public figure took to his official Instagram page, via his stories, to complain about the men without money begging for his attention in the DM.

Nigerians react as Bobrisky blasts broke men in his DM, brags about N25m hair. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

According to Bobrisky, he spent a whopping N25 million on his birthday hair, but some broke men still dare to show their interest in him in his DM. Not stopping there, the crossdresser said that any man who likes him should ask for his bank account details.

He said:

“My birthday hairs are over 25million and some broke men will come to my Dm to tell me they like me. Dumb mumu. If you like me ask for my account details.”

See the screenshot of Bobrisky’s post below:

Reactions as Bobrisky shames broke men

Bobrisky’s post, where he blasted the broke men in his DM, made the rounds on social media, and it triggered a series of mixed reactions from netizens. Some of them claimed that the crossdresser was stylishly begging for money ahead of his 34th birthday on August 31, 2025.

Read some of their comments below:

Maks_saviour said:

“Indirectly asking for money, if you know you know 😂.”

Southside_goddess said:

“Shaaaaaaaaaame it surrounds me like a shield 🛡️.”

Ask_of_peony said:

“Bob Dey worry oo.”

Ugobeautydickson said:

“So na the new trend now, If man like person may him ask for account details, the pressure on men are really too much. If man wan give you money allow him to request for your account details no pressure him abeg.”

My_queen.6 said:

“Hair 25million 👏😂 you guys have been flaunting sponge see Bob.”

Wicked_man101 said:

“I reacted to one smallie status for this app, just because I like the funny video clip way she post oooO.. the next thing she said..” I only smile with people that ask for my account details in my dm’s”😂😂. As the guy man way i be, I ask her “How much she Dey sell her market”😂”

Wigtoolsbysophy said:

“Arrh Bob 25m na the whole world you carry for head 😂😂😂😂 any ways I get products when you go use maintain am 🤣🤣🤣.”

Iwualaonyinyeyaddy wrote:

“I really don't blame this boy, na people wey make am popular.”

Blessberry123 said:

“Liar where dem for dey sell hair 25m make lie kill you dia anofia.”

Nigerians react as Bobrisky calls out broke men in his DM. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky exposes man who offered N15m to bed him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky recently caused a stir on social media after he exposed a man by sharing their old chat from 2021.

The drama started after the man in reaction to Bobrisky's post trolled the crossdresser, who he described as unhealthy, while urging him to arrest those behind his surgery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng