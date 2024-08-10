Davido’s Peruzzi Grooves to Wizkid’s Lyrics on Asake’s MMS, People React: “He Knows Good Music”
- A video of Davido's signee Peruzzi grooving to Wizkid's lyrics on Asake's MMS recently surfaced online
- Peruzzi, who is also a songwriter for Davido, shared a clip of him vibing to the song on his Snapchat story
- Peruzzi's action comes after Wizkid's verse on Asake's MMS song has spurred mixed reactions from music lovers
Nigerian singer and songwriter Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, better known as Peruzzi, has left people talking after a video of listening to Wizkid's lyrics on Asake's song MMS trended online.
Peruzzi, who is Wizkid's supposed rival Davido's signee, shared a clip of him grooving to the song barely hours after it was released.
The songwriter, posted the video on his Snapchat story, in what appeared to be a support for Wizkid amid the reactions have trailed his lyrics.
Watch video of Peruzzi grooving to Wizkid's lyrics on MMS
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peruzzi also caused a stir after he vibed to Wizkid's song IDK featuring Zlatan Ibile.
People react as Peruzzi grooves to Wizkid's lyrics
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:
rosythrone:
"At least he recognises good music when he hears it."
topsonajeh:
"Surely Davido will vibes to this hot song offline."
random_cruise:
"Everybody nah Fc normally."
_badboyloner:
"Pant washer no get choice he don move to fc straight."
phaith___tiana:
"I say even Una fav go love Wizkid seh. Una just Dey disguise online."
x__austine_01
"Pant washer believe now say wizkid nah blast 💥
muhyienergyltd:
"Lol pant washer self dey feel the pure vocal."
welcome_to_2025
"Davido go soon unfollow Peruzzi. He nor dey like snitch at all."
oju_chase:
"Na Elle pant washer dey fisara."
ohisgrinding40:
"These boys know the truth but giveaway na Dey restrict them!!"
atoberlingworld:
"Everybody nah fc fans b4 family plan. BloodTonic."
Wizkid drums support for Asake
Meanwhile, Legit. ng reported that Wizkid's returned to social media to support Asake.
The singer retweeted Asake's 'Lungu Boy' album cover.
Wizkid's action, however, spurred mixed comments from fans and non-fans.
