Verydarkman has expressed his grievance regarding comments made by the chairman of the EFCC about fair hearing on national television

Olanipekun Olukoyede, in a recent interview, stated that people should refrain from condemning Tompolo until his case is fully investigated

Reacting strongly, Verydarkman criticised the agency harshly and sternly warned them against arresting Tompolo

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM), has reacted to an interview granted by Olanipekun Olukoyede, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on national television.

In the interview, Olukoyede stated that people should be given a fair hearing and warned against criticising Oweizidei Thomas Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, over naira mutilation allegations.

VDM speaks about EFC's boss in new video.

Source: Instagram

In a video response, VDM recounted how EFCC operatives allegedly threatened his mother by pointing a gun at her head during a visit to the bank.

He also claimed that an EFCC officer threatened to shoot his friend in the leg.

VDM further affirmed that, under duress, his phone, and car were confiscated and that he was yet to recover them.

He insisted that all these actions were taken without any charges filed against him. VDM criticised the EFCC for calling for fair hearing, while his own experience contradicted that principle.

The activist also speculated that his phone might have been the real issue for the agency.

VDM warns EFCC against arresting Tompolo

In the video, VDM warned that Tompolo is his friend and urged the EFCC not to arrest him. He threatened to expose and disgrace the agency if anything happened to Tompolo.

VDM also questioned the EFCC about the son of businessman Chief Okoya, claiming the commission did not accuse him of naira mutilation.

VDM speaks about Tompolo and what he means to him.

Source: Instagram

VDM speaks about CBEX

Martins Otse asked the EFCC why CBEX scammers have not been arrested, noting that pursuing naira mutilation cases could exhaust the commission’s resources.

He claimed Tompolo was not spraying money in the viral video and challenged the agency to review the footage again.

Additionally, the TikToker revealed he plans to file a petition against the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). He said the case involves an Anambra market and urged the agency to take action once they receive the petition.

Recall that VDM has been in a prolonged conflict with the EFCC. A few weeks ago, he was taken to an undisclosed location, prompting his friend Dkokopee to raise alarm.

VDM was later released after spending several days in EFCC custody.

Terry Apala warns VDM over video

Legit.ng had reported that singer Terry Apala had shared his grievances with Verydarkman over a video he made about him and the EFCC.

The activist had claimed that Terry was arrested by the anti-graft agency and allegedly bribed his way out of the situation. He warned other celebrities sit cautious as he shared EFCC's plans with them.

. The music star gave VDM an ultimatum to bring down the video about him or face the wrath of the law.

