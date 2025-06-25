Afrobeats stars Davido and Olamide publicly celebrated Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu on his 60th birthday

Netizens accused both singers of playing politics ahead of future elections, digging up past gbas gbos

Some fans say Davido’s message was ‘calculated’ due to his uncle’s political ambitions in Osun

As Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu marked his 60th birthday on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, two of Nigeria’s biggest music exports, Davido and Olamide, have sent in public goodwill messages that have now stirred heavy buzz on social media.

The video messages, shared across various platforms, showed both artistes taking time to praise the governor, commend his work in Lagos, and wish him well in his new age.

In his message, Olamide said:

“Happy birthday, Your Excellency. I wish you long life and prosperity, sound health, divine grace, and eternal joy. I wish your loved ones all the best. Thank you for your support and contributions to the entertainment sector.”

Davido, on the other hand, said:

“I want to give a big 60th birthday shoutout to our governor, Governor Sanwo Olu. Everything you have done for Lagos, we see it. Have fun and enjoy, Your Excellency.”

The short clips appeared to be simple congratulatory messages, but social media users quickly read between the lines—and weren’t buying the neutrality.

See the videos here:

“This one go do politics las las”, Netizens cry political moves

Fans and political watchers took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to weigh in on the videos, with many accusing the music stars of aligning themselves for political relevance.

@flowzki wrote:

“This one go do politics las las.”

@Enrichedvibez added:

“You will never see them bash him oo, but just let another person do this, they will start their nonsense.”

Some even hinted that Davido’s uncle’s political position in Osun State may have influenced the singer’s softened tone.

@DbPragmatic tweeted:

“Davido na Omoluwabi. Na hin uncle Governorship ambition dey make am do like those people come in a while.”

Interestingly, some netizens recalled past tense moments between Davido and the Lagos political space, including the 2020 #EndSARS protests and other social criticisms the singer once subtly hinted at.

@quantquadri noted:

“Seeing you post Davido shout-out to @jidesanwoolu, I remember some gbas gbos on this app between the two of you. Happy birthday to our Governor though.”

Others simply enjoyed the moment without reading into the politics.

@bhadboii_lavish wrote:

“Na Olamide carry me come here o.”

@editoroloye chipped in:

“No permanent enemy in politics.”

Source: Legit.ng