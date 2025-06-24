Emmanuella, the wife of music star K1 De Ultimate, has shared a post and a video on Instagram amid rumours of her alleged failed marriage

Rumours have been circulating that the music star ended his union with Emmanuella and reportedly sent her packing

Fans attempted to decipher the meaning behind her message, which sparked mixed reactions among her followers

Fans of Emmanuella Aderopo Marshal, the wife of Fuji icon K1 De Ultimate, have reacted to a recent post and video she shared on her Instagram page.

The couple had been rumoured to have separated due to claims that Wasiu allegedly wanted to take another wife.

However, the legendary singer responded by granting an exclusive interview with blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus, where he addressed his marriage.

In her post, Emmanuella shared a video of herself eating a sumptuous meal while on a flight abroad.

She wrote that she was looking towards the future, hoping that light would eventually come at the end of her tunnel.

Fans share their thoughts on Emmanuella's post

Fans and followers of the woman, who was compared to her former co-wife, shared various interpretations of her message.

Some noted that she might have truly moved on from the music star and was now focusing on her future without him.

Others pointed out that life indeed goes on, encouraging her to move forward without looking back. Many also expressed pride in her decision to leave her husband.

It’s worth noting that Wasiu had also denied plans to take another woman as his wife, explaining the real issues in his marriage to Emmanuella, his current wife.

The Fuji artist also addressed his estranged wife, Titi Marshal, and the children they share.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Emmanuella's video, post

Many fans who saw the video shared by the businesswoman reacted to what she had to say in the post. A few of them, shared their take about her life and her marriage to the superstar as seen below:

@lolaissacissac wrote:

"Ose Mami ! I like your style wash your bottle well ! Well start from somewhere . Aiye o pare."

@abk_mama4dgirlz shared:

"Make them your PA mami. Jus keep enjoying your life rand pressing their necks."

@kholours_collection said:

"U remain unbeatable! An unbeatable Queen. Ride on."

@adunni_kay commented:

"Egba Sisterhood is proud of you."

@adeloubu commented:

"Don't worry, we all understand your message perfectly well. Move to the next person in peace."

Fans compare Davido's video with K1

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported to the Davido hugging K1 De Ultimate became a subject of scrutiny among fans of the superstar.

They also dug out a similar video where Wizkid was seen hugging the Fuji artist after visiting him at home.

In their comparison, they claimed that Wizkid was genuinely happy to meet K1 De Ultimate, while Davido was just pretending. They also note that K1 De Ultimate was just pretending to be happy to see Davido after a long time in the viral video.

