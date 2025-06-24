Singer Ruger shocks fans as he ditches his iconic pink hair for a clean-shaven head during vacation in Paris

The ex-Jonzing World signee also flaunts grills and neck tattoos, sparking massive reactions online

Netizens go wild over the transformation: some inspired to copy, others ask, “Segun, wetin do your hair?”

Nigerian music star Ruger, real name Michael Adebayo Olayinka, has stunned fans with a major transformation that has set the internet buzzing.

The singer, known for his signature pink-dyed hair since rising to fame under Jonzing World, has now ditched the flashy look in favour of a bold, clean-shaven style while vacationing in Paris, France.

The Afrobeats star took to X (formerly Twitter) to show off his fresh appearance, also revealing grills in his mouth and tattoos around his neck—a sharp contrast from his usual colourful vibe.

Ruger dumps his signature pink hair, unveils new look. Photos: @ruggerofficial/IG

He captioned his post:

“Segun on vacay in Paris”

The post was short, but the reactions were loud.

See the post here:

"Segun, wetin do your hair?" – Fans react to Ruger's transformation

The internet didn’t hold back as fans flooded the comments section with hot takes, memes, and admiration for the new look. While some hailed the transformation as fresh and mature, others were left confused by the sudden switch.

See some of the top reactions below:

@0x_tobyy stated:

“Segun, you be cele boy? Cherubim and Seraphim tatts on your neck.”

@AarnoldRjames commented:

“Make I go barb skodo too @AdeBlownBoy sho n rii.”

@Orfega007 wrote:

“After me and you don dey run pink together, you don go run skin. But I love am!”

@Atandalukman_ shared:

“Segun, wetin do your hair???”

@Laycon_0 said:

“Idolo you fresh paaa aje! Me I like am ooo. I wan go barb my own like this.”

@Laycon_0 (again) shared:

“@AdeBlownBoy hwfar make we go barb am, you see say idolo don barb. Wetin we dey wait for oo?”

@iam_jayceeworld stated:

“Ruger no look like Ruger again. Make he no try am again abeg.”

@eh_niola wrote:

“This Paris breeze don touch Ruger head. He really said ‘new city, new me’.”

@MideSlatt shared:

“Low-key he looks cleaner like this. But I still miss that pink rebellious vibe sha.”

@official_dannywave stated:

“This new Ruger look like he just finish NYSC. Who is this responsible man abeg?”

@happiness_olu commented:

“He looks fine but I no go lie, pink Ruger dey ginger me more.”

Ruger shares a glimpse of his new bold new look on X. Photos: @rugerofficial/IG.

Ruger speaks on financial life

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ruger offered fans a candid glimpse into his financial journey since breaking into the music scene.

In a recent interview with VJ Adams, the singer, known for his unique patch over one eye, shared details about his first significant earnings and the impact money has had on his life. He revealed that his very first payment from his music career amounted to N500,000. Surprisingly, he chose not to spend any of it on himself.

Beyond the initial spend, the 'Dior' crooner also delved into how financial success has reshaped his worldview. Dispelling common notions, the Afrobeats star asserted that money undeniably changes individuals.

