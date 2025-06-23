Former BBNaija star and actress Erica Nlewedim is in the news over her cooking attempt that went viral

The reality show star likened herself to top American singer Beyonce over her poor cooking skills

Erica shared a video of the vegetable soup she prepared and it triggered a series of comments from social media users

Former BBNaija star Erica Nlewedim caused a stir on social media over a video of a meal she prepared.

The reality show star and actress, who was vocal about her inability to cook during her time on the BBNaija show, recently made an attempt and updated fans about it on social media.

Nigerians react as BBNaija's Erica compares herself to Beyonce over poor cooking skills. Photos: @ericanlewedim, @beyonce

Source: Instagram

On her official X page, Erica shared a video of the vegetable soup also known as ‘efo riro’ that she prepared. The Nollywood actress seemed to acknowledge her failed attempt at making the soup going by the caption that accompanied her video.

According to Erica, she made efo riro, and she followed the steps she saw on YouTube. The reality star then likened herself to music star Beyonce, who is also famed for not knowing how to cook.

Erica stated that despite not knowing how to cook, Beyonce is still a success. She wrote:

“Beyonce doesn’t know how to cook and she’s still a success.”

See her tweets below:

Reactions as Erica showcases cooking

Erica’s cooking attempt became a trending topic on social media after the video of the vegetable soup she made went viral. Netizens dropped their hot takes online:

Sreal_tyga said:

“You be Beyoncé niiii 😂but anyway serve am I go like to taste am 😂😂😂”

Official_queen_estty said:

“You’re not Beyoncé sis😂you be Abia girl.”

Shes__precious__ wrote:

“Go girlll👏👏👏 the vegetables are swimming very well.”

Ceelah_21 said:

“Egbami 😭at least it’s the efforts that counts 😹😹.”

Mitchell__2025 said:

“When did Beyonce tell you this, abi you follow them stay b4?”

J5qxii__ said:

“The question is are you Beyoncé?”

T3stworld_officiel wrote:

“Since you are comparing yourself with Beyonce… she can sing! Can you sing too? 😂”

1904stores.ng said:

“Finally found someone who failed YouTube class 😂.”

Chidiazor said:

“Vegetable soup does not need water. Geez!!! That is literally the easiest soup to cook😭.”

King_priest4 said:

“Are you Beyonce????? No wonder this guy took off😂😂😂😂😂 imagine the face of the soup self???”

Princessdothemost said:

“Comparing yourself to an international superstar who can afford to buy anything she wants at any given time is crazyyyyy! Girl learn how to cook.”

Dehbombomm said:

“But it’s somehow not to know how to cook as a lady 😂 I think.”

Nigerians react as Erica compares herself to Beyonce after showcasing poor cooking skills. Photos: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

Erica celebrates 31st birthday

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Erica Nlewedim celebrated turning 31 on March 13, 2025, in a way that turned heads.

She took to Instagram and Twitter to share bold images, including one where she posed in a pink thong, paired with a towering birthday cake that symbolized the extravagance of the occasion.

Erica captioned her post with a simple yet profound message: “I just wanna say thank God! Happy birthday to me!”

