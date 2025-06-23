Wizkid Talks About Newborn Daughter’s Resemblance to Late Mum, Appreciates Partner Jada P in Video
- Nigerian Afrobeats star has opened up on how the birth of his newborn daughter has improved his life and family
- The singer who recently performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles spoke glowingly about his daughter and partner, Jada P
- Speaking on his daughter’s resemblance to his late mother, the Essence hitmaker warned hearts with his words, triggering reactions online
Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has spurred emotions online as he spoke glowingly about his partner Jada P and newborn daughter Morayo.
It will be recalled that Wizkid and Jada P made headlines around November 2024 when reports surfaced online that they had welcomed a baby girl.
In March 2025, Jada P first shared a picture in which she was seated with two other women, the child in her lap. However, only the baby’s pink shawl and white stocking feet were visible. Her face was shielded.
During the singer’s performance that the 2025 Hollywood Bowl, he expressed his heartfelt appreciation toward Jada for giving him a babygirl boring similar resemblance to his late mother.
He said: “She gave me a daughter that look exactly just like my mum.”
The Essence hit maker further told his audience that the birth of his daughter has filled his heart and family with so much love, which he was ready to disseminate to the crowd.
Watch him speak below:
Legit.ng also reported that The Morayo crooner made a heartwarming appearance during the premiere of his documentary, Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Accompanied by his partner Jada P and their daughter, Wizkid proudly embraced fatherhood on the red carpet.
In a now-viral clip, Wizkid lovingly took his daughter from Jada P, who smiled as she handed over the child. The singer was seen carrying his daughter as he exchanged pleasantries and even granted interviews with the press.
Netizens react to Wizkid’s video
Legiit.ng compiled the reactions below:
chika__146 said:
"See real love nor be social media love😂😂😂."
_kemsbeauty said:
"Shebi Una say he no love her😂😂😂😂. Ntooor😜🤣."
arewaitunumi said:
"We love you queen jada p."
alfredamanasseh said:
"@ jada_p_❤️ take your flowers 🌸."
_baequuny said:
"We lor u big wiz ❤️and our morayo ❤️and our queen jada 😍."
youngson.adb said:
"Bigshouts to @jada_p__ 💐💐."
bigmisty998 said:
"@jada_p__ I love you 😍. Thanks for showing our Legend lot of love."
tycoon4rl said:
"We love you mama @jada_p__ ❤️🦅."
bigmisty998 wrote:
"See I love you die no worry @wizkidayo ❤️."
apocalipsis_de_mama said:
"@jada_p__ God bless you, and thank you so much 🙏."
Wizkid's Jada P compared to Davido's Chioma
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that netizens picked sides between Davido's wife, Chioma and Wizkid's partner, Jada P.
This was after Davido organised a lavish birthday party surprise for Chioma as she turned 30, gifting her a Mercedes-Benz, among other expensive gifts.
A Twitter user posted a photo of Chioma and Jada P side by side to pass a message, which divided netizens.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.