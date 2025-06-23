Nigerian media personality, Radiogad, has reacted on social media to Yul Edochie’s new traditional Christian church

Radiogad’s post also drew a counter reaction from Yul Edochie and it was publicised on social media

Several social media users reacted to the drama between Radiogad and Yul Edochie by sharing their hot takes

Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim, aka Radiogad, has joined the long list of netizens who reacted to Yul Edochie’s new traditional Christian church.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie drew criticism online after announcing the relaunch of his church, months after abandoning it.

The movie star explained that his revamped ministry would blend traditional beliefs with Christian doctrine. Referring to himself as both a traditionalist and a prophet, he used a promotional flyer where he was dressed in traditional attire to make the announcement.

Nigerians react as Radiogad blasts Yul Edochie over traditional Christian church. Photos: @yuledochie, @radiogad

Source: Instagram

Radiogad lambastes Yul Edochie

Shortly after Yul Edochie’s church announcement, Radiogad took to his Instagram page to react to it. In a video posted online, the media personality heavily criticised the Nollywood actor and called him a confused man.

According to Radiogad, while Yul’s ex-wife May was opening businesses in other parts of the world, he was opening a church in the village.

“Na mumu man you be Yul Edochie, you are the most confused man I’ve ever seen on this social media space. Queen May is opening businesses in London, you dey inside village dey open church. Queen May dey feature for cinema movies now, that’s how far God has brought that woman, you still dey do Asaba, Enugu movies, local movies of N10,000, I pour you spit for face Yul Edochie, na failed actor you be. See wetin you don do yourself. You don’t even know where you stand. If you wan dey with devil, dey with devil. If you wan dey with God, dey with God”, Radiogad said.

Speaking further in the video, Radiogad advised Yul to return his new wife, Judy Austin, to her father’s house because she had only brought him bad luck. According to the media personality, Yul Edochie is a poor and hungry man with pride. He said:

“You don’t know what you have until you lose it. See Queen May, she’s glowing, bagging deals upon deals. Yul Edochie, since you married this your new wife, Judy Austin, you’ve never signed any contract. If na me be you, I go swallow my pride, carry Judy Austin go back to her father’s house. You are wallowing in poverty but you get pride. Hunger wan finish you but you get pride.”

See his video below:

Yul Edochie reacts as Radiogad blasts him

Shortly after Radiogad blasted Yul Edochie’s move of opening a traditional Christian church, the media personality took to his page to update his followers about what the actor did.

According to Radiogad, Yul blocked him on Instagram and on X. The media personality concluded that the actor could not handle the truth. He wrote:

“Radiogad Vs Yul Edochie. The Werey Yul Edochie Has Block£d Me On Instagram & Twitter , He Can’t Stand The Truth…. I Been Think Say Wetin We Dey Talk No Dey Touch Am, My Own Enter Him Body Woto Woto …. That’s Why They Call Me Radio, When I Talk Everybody Must Feel Am , My Words Spread Like Wild Fire, I Represent The Fire Sign 🔥.”

See the post below:

Fans react to Radiogad, Yul Edochie drama

The online drama between Radiogad and Yul Edochie drew the attention of numerous fans and they reacted to it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Wakoworld247 said:

“But this Yul confuse true true 😂🤣”

Jayywealth said:

“Honestly it’s a big shame yul lost everything.”

Adey_graphics wrote:

“It's the fake cry for me 😂😂😂. But true true, e reach to cry. See how the Yul of those days that had one great aura, has reduced himself to nothing. Imagine people creating content out of his fo0lery. Omoh whoever is doing Yul should pity him small abeg. @judyaustin1 if May had packaged Yul the way you're packaging him, would you have snatched him?😢”

Queensusz said:

“Thank you for dragging him. We love you.”

Ada.chidimma.16 said:

“Tomorrow him go say him no send anybody 😂😂😂 why him send.”

Chidinma__ said:

“😂😂😂😂😂 Social media sweet I swear 😂”

I_am_kingzoba said:

“God please protect radiogad always for saying the truth the way it is.”

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie blocks Radiogad on social media. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie advises the youths

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had aired his view about the best way for the youth so live a meaningful life.

In a post on his social media, he shared the danger of following after material things such as cars, phones, which will spoil and finish.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng