A Nigerian journalist's visit to the home of Nigerian Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka in Ijegba forest, Abeokuta, has gained attention online.

He captured an intriguing clip showing the unique environment and the inscriptions he saw at the professor's residence.

Journalist captures inscriptions at Wole Soyinka's house

The journalist, Kazeem Olowe, who works as a TVC News Correspondent, expressed amazement at the surroundings of the forest in a video that was later shared on YouTube by TVC News.

Olowe showed the entrance to the property, including the mini-bridge leading to the house and the soothing sound of water in the area.

According to the journalist, the Nobel Laureate was truly dedicated to preserving the natural beauty of the area, and this was confirmed in the way the environment had been maintained over the years.

He said:

"This is the entrance of the path that leads to the house of Professor Wole Soyinka. He loves nature and everything about him is just so unique. This is a mini-bridge leading to his abode and you can hear the sound of water. He loves nature. When you look at the environment, naturally if you are a lover of nature you will appreciate what the professor has put together here and how he has been able to maintain this place for decades."

As Olowe walked through the forest, he came across some scary inscriptions placed at strategic points that majorly warned against trespassers and what would befall them.

Some of these warnings were displayed on wooden boards, with messages that read:

"Trespassing cows will be hanged," "Trespassing vehicles will be shot and eaten," and "Vehicles by appointment only."

Another inscription, written in Yoruba, warned against using the area as a refuse dump and emphasised the importance of keeping the place clean.

Reactions as journalist captures Wole Soyinka's house

Nigerians reacted to the video in the comments section.

Beautifullifemedia2733 said:

"Soyinka is arguably the most influential Nigeria ever."

Ytimi5231 said:

"Baba Wole Soyinka is awesome with his uniqueness."

JagendaSemeiEri-r1g said:

"I love that man."

Henrysignals7216 wrote:

"Shallow Production."

YouthOnPurpose said

"Looks like the path to Tai Solarin/Sheila Solarin's home in Ikenne, Ogun State (inside Mayflower School)."

Joshuaakafowowe4295 said:

"I love this."

YalaMan01 commented:

"Video exudes poor quality in every sense."

Charlesimpiricist4141 reacted:

"You should never again go to professors residents with such camara. You have succeeded in disrespecting Wole soyina forest with your 4500 Naira camara."

Okacheodey767 commented:

"Yes o! Prof. Wole Soyinka, Kongi himself, the Ultimate Interpreter is indeed a special gift to Nigeria, Africa and the entire world.

Idera3012 commented:

"Nice, but it not a good idea to show this on social media for papa’s security."

Ceaselessmercychannel882 reacted:

Where is the main building?"

Mohammedabdulateef9615 said:

"I don't see local security."

Esports-gaming7692 asked:

"Tv station cant get a gimbal, did inflation hit your company?"

Raphaelechiye729 said:

"TVC just succeeded showing us how their PR team is in terms of production quality concern Kudos to the absence of image stabilisation. Gimbal says hi."

Peafo said:

"What is the purpose of showing gutters? The video has not down justice to the heading."

Watch the video here:

Man displays Wole Soyinka's house in forest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a video showing a forest located in Ijegba, Abeokuta, where Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka lives.

In the trending video, the young man showed the entrance to his residence and gave a brief background about the forest area.

