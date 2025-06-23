Comedian Klintoncod has reacted to videos of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin selling miracle items to his members

The comedian in a video expressed his disappointment as he lashed out at Fufeyin's church members while blasting the clergyman

Klintoncod's comment about Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin comes after a video of the clergy's sharing his take on first fruit

Klintoncod, a popular Nigerian comedian whose real name is Ekene Clinton Egbuna, has lashed out at Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM) over his miracle products.

The comedian, who didn't hold back claimed Prophet Fufeyin would be behind bars or in a mental health institution.

Klintoncod claimed the clergyman was defrauding his church members through his sales of miracle items.

“Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin is a nuisance to Christianity. in a sane society, he will be in jail or a mental health institution for always defrauding his gullible members through sales of all manner of items," he said.

According to Klintoncod, Prophet Jeremiah is part of those who stopped people from going to church. He also blasted the clergy's man's congregation, who he described as gullible.

"People sit down wearing suits and they listen," Klintoncond said in the video.

Legit.ng previously reported that Prophet Jeremiah made waves with a video of him launching nightwear for women to wear to bed with their husbands for effective reproduction.

The video of the cleric generated mixed reactions on social media, with many of them condemning the situation.

The video of comedian Klintoncod lashing out Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and his church members is below:

Reactions trail Klintoncod's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video as many shared diverse opinions. Read the comments below:

sunniesnaresglobal reacted:

"That man fit sell Real Madrid."

naominnelson commented:

"The worst of them all is saying if you give tithe your sins will be forgiven immediately ..I cried literally."

deras_talk reacted:

"As it stands, we have subconsciously agreed within us that he is a nuisance and also a content creator. So just enjoy the show."

bussy_jhay commented:

"Dat man na aviator of christianity."

nosakha.re said:

"But Jesus turned water to wine and fed 5000 people with 5 fishes, if e do am today na so Una for say na fake."

_chibueze1 commented:

"I have come to conclusion that his members actually want to be deceived."

diamondrashymond said:

"Person wey b say if him my mistakenly see or catch Jesus slippers 🥿 he go sell."

daddy_gerrard reacted:

"Bro. Chris Oyakhilome says people shouldn't speak against it. Capitalist religion."

zaddysokoh reacted:

"person when dey sell spiritual cement, spiritual granite, heavens key, e remain for am to build spiral cofins and cemetery for him mumu followers."

gareycooper reacted:

"Abeg leave him jor, his posts make my timeline worthwhile ive just ordered a bag of Jerusalem sand."

CAN reacts to Fufeyin's comment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) responded to Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's claim about 'first fruit.'

Prophet Fufeyin in a viral video had claimed that giving a “first fruit” offering can wipe away sins.

In response, CAN described the cleric’s claim as “heresy,” warning Nigerians against being misled by preachers of “dubious theological background.”

