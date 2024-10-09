Nigerian singer Wizkid’s son, Zion, has bagged an endorsement deal with a foreign childcare company to the joy of fans

New photos of Zion representing the baby brand was posted on social media, causing fans to react

A number of Wizkid FC members and other netizens stormed Zion’s comment section to share their thoughts

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, and his partner, Jada P’s son, Zion, have bagged a brand deal, to the joy of fans.

Just recently, a new post was shared on Zion’s official Instagram page, unveiling him as one of the faces representing a UK-based childcare brand.

The post included a series of photos of Zion posing with the products alongside some other children.

Wizkid FC brag online as singer's son Zion bags endorsement deal. Photos: @wizkidayo, @zionayo

See the photos below:

Wizkid FC react to Zion’s endorsement deal

Shortly after Zion Balogun’s brand deal was announced, many netizens, especially Wizkid FC members, took to his comment section to react. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Opeyemi_rs:

“Fc dey behind you baby lion ❤️.”

weskidoart_:

“Starboy z ❤️.”

nej_bigwiz_:

“Congrats prince ayo dad's love you 😍😍❤️.”

_.christerbel:

“See as he fine like him papa 😍😍.”

Samsmuff__x:

“I won’t say anything 😂..congrats Zion ❤️.”

__ade.lola:

“😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 this is so so so cute.”

wizkid_blogger_:

“FC are proud of you ❤️🦅 congrats.”

mgmuscoprincegrafikx:

“So na Zion Davido Dey follow drag deal 😂😂.”

Official_nouah:

“My baby boy 😍.”

uglyice_44:

“Zion go soon leave the deal for Frogido 😂😂.”

Movic_olalekan:

“Fc are proud of you.”

asiwajueric:

“Bigger influence than frogido 😂❤️🦅.”

Kidayo81:

“Congratulations 🎈🍾 my boy.”

Sam_sonxx01:

“Zion dun de drag deal with frogido keh😂.”

Wizkid's son Zion rocks expensive neckpiece

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zion shifted the attention of many Nigerians online.

The cute little being was seen in the comfort of his parents Wizkid and Jada P's sitting room as he had a moment to himself.

Zion was seen wearing one of the musician's popular ornaments and was glad to see what he looked like after checking himself out in the mirror.

Source: Legit.ng