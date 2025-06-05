Former US First Lady Michelle Obama says daughter Malia wants to succeed without riding on their famous last name

Malia recently used her middle name “Ann” in the credits of her debut film shown at Sundance Festival

Barack Obama also supports the move, saying Malia doesn’t want her work judged by her surname

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has opened up about her daughter Malia’s bold decision to drop the family name “Obama” in her professional career.

The 25-year-old recently made her directorial debut with a short film titled The Heart, which was screened at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

But what caught many by surprise was the name credited: Malia Ann, instead of Malia Obama.

Speaking on the Sibling Revelry podcast with actors Kate and Oliver Hudson, Michelle explained why she and her husband, Barack Obama, fully supported their daughter’s move, reports ABC

Michelle said with a laugh:

“Malia took off her last name, and we were like, they’re still going to know it’s you.But we respected the fact that she’s trying to make her way.”

Michelle revealed that both Malia and her younger sister, Sasha, 23, are determined to build their own identities, free from the shadow of their famous parents.

She stated:

“It’s important for my kids to feel like they’ve earned what they’re getting. They don’t want people to assume it’s handed to them. They’re very sensitive to that.”

The proud mum said she and Barack have watched their daughters grow into strong women who now understand the decisions made while raising them in the public eye.

Former President Barack Obama had also addressed the name change during an interview on The Pivot Podcast last year. He recalled telling Malia:

“You do know they’ll know who you are. I want them to watch it the first time without that association.”

Barack praised her decision, saying it shows how much their daughters value hard work and independence.

Michelle added that Malia and Sasha now “understand us as full human beings” and have started to appreciate their upbringing as they grow older.

Meanwhile, social media users have applauded Malia’s move as a sign of humility and strength. Many commended her for wanting to succeed on her own merit instead of relying on the Obama legacy.

Michelle Obama speaks on marriage

Legit.ng reported that Michelle Obama has publicly addressed persistent rumours that she and her husband, former US President Barack Obama, were heading for divorce.

Speaking on Work in Progress, a podcast hosted by actress Sophia Bush, the former First Lady dismissed the speculation surrounding her marriage. She explained the societal expectations placed on women who make independent choices.

On Wednesday’s podcast episode, Michelle pushed back against the narrative that her decisions signalled relationship troubles. “The interesting thing is that, when I say ‘no,’ for the most part people are like, ‘I get it, and I’m OK',” she said. “That’s the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with - disappointing people.”

