Michelle Obama stressed that women should avoid marrying men who refuse to cook, highlighting the importance of shared domestic responsibilities in a partnership

She emphasised the need for a partner who can adapt and cover for their spouse during life’s unpredictable challenges, beyond just dividing tasks

Obama shared her insights on the IMO podcast with Elaine Welteroth, encouraging women to prioritise capability and flexibility in choosing a life partner

On April 11, 2025, Michelle Obama offered candid advice to women on selecting a life partner during an episode of the IMO podcast hosted by Elaine Welteroth.

The former first lady who's married to President Barack Obama urged women to steer clear of men who dismiss cooking as their responsibility, using the phrase “I don’t cook” as a red flag.

For Obama, such a stance reflected a deeper unwillingness to share the load of domestic life. She painted a picture of marriage as a partnership where both parties needed to be hands-on, ready to step into each other’s roles when necessary.

Obama’s words struck a chord, reminding couples that love isn’t just about romance but about rolling up sleeves together in the kitchen or elsewhere.

In her words:

"You don’t want to marry a man who’s like 'I don’t cook'"

Reactions to Michelle Obama's advice to women

@arlenelitton replied:

"You were the BEST First Lady ever and are missed ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@alldondre said:

"Hmmmmm. Sounds like “50/50”. Which is why so many are unpartnered. We need to find partners in life and stop looking for sponsors in life."

@diancaglamqueen_ replied:

"Wow the more I view ur mindset the more i realize ALL CAPRICORNS share Similar mindsets!! Well the healed ones with a clear mind! I so adore you my fellow Queen Capricorn #12/27. Thank you for this post sister."

@avonelle_davis commented:

"My mother died when I was young and my dad raised me and my siblings. He did a great job, but that was because my mom picked a great partner who could step in and do what he could, and what he couldn’t, he found help where he needed it. I tell my friends now: do not pick a partner you wouldn’t be ok with leaving your children with (assuming they want kids)."

@bad_girl_riri504 noted:

"This is emotional for me .. unpredictable times in life OMGOD!!! When I was on my sick bed age 26 with 3 young children my Husband did everything and I mean everything, working , taking care of our kids .. got married at 19 living a wonderful life, diagnosed with Endometriosis and went down hill .. The moral of my story I agree with this message.. 😍😍😍😍😍"

@liba.tea said:

"It doesn't need to be 50/50 but make sure it's not 100/0 either👍"

@gyvmebody said:

"Sooooo TRUE. Tables turn all the time in Marriage. That's real partnership"

@amaaka.og noted:

"Well said. Marriage is partnership"

Michelle Obama opens up about her marriage

Recall Legit.ng reported that Michelle Obama has broken her silence on divorce rumours surrounding her marriage to former US President Barack Obama.

Speculation grew after she was absent from key public events earlier this year, including Donald Trump’s inauguration.

In a candid interview, she dismissed the rumours and spoke about the pressures women face when making independent choices.

Source: Legit.ng