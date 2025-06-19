Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen caught the attention of many online as he spoke about the iron plates on his face

The sportsman known for his signature face mask revealed reasons he had the iron plates during an interview with media star Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze, while on his show, went on to touch Osimhen’s face with his palms and revealed to his audience what he felt

Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen opened up about the iron plate on his face.

Legit.ng reports that Victor, known for his signature black mask has been since suffering a catastrophic facial injury while at Napoli.

Daddy Freeze confirms the iron plates on Victor Osimhen's face. Credit: @victorosimhen9, @dadyfreeze

Source: Instagram

The injury, received during a collision with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, necessitated surgery and the insertion of six plates and 18 screws into Osimhen's face.

Since then, the mask has become a regular fixture for the Nigerian striker, providing him protection as he continues his successful career.

Victor Osimhen speaks on the iron plates on his face

The Süper Lig striker who was recently hosted in the home of media personality Daddy Freeze granted an interview where he spoke about his facial issues.

He revealed that when he had the facial fracture, the doctor offered him surgery, but he refused because he didn’t want to distort his looks.

The second option was for the medical practitioners to get through his jaw to bring out the fragments of bones, which were replaced with iron plates.

Daddy Freeze, who was perplexed by the revelation, went on to feel Osimhen’s face and screamed in confirmation about what he touched.

Watch the video below:

Victor Osimhen’s video trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ikeolumba said:

"Proof that everyone has their own share of issues they go through. We are all human and imperfect. Appreciate each moment and situation."

celebrity_dr_dee said:

"Bless him he's going places on the pitch soon👏🔥."

rawz_4ever said:

"This one wey dem use goals and success swear for 😂 . This guy will actually undo every history book about African football . They fear him , that’s why they not signing or endorsing him . Player wey good pass every active striker right now in the entire world . Bring your top 2 make I bring osimhen."

success_032 wrote:

"Wow 😢😢😢 it's well with you my brother, I love you forever ❤️❤️."

brah_chvrles wrote:

"Osimhen speaks so well."

2tightfillz said:

"I remember that day is a game Napoli vs Inter, infact the guy wey give am that injury still dey play with Fenarbache in Turkish league. MILIAN SKRINAIR."

aliboyefizyagba said:

"If na me, na to use magnet 🧲 feel am ooo 😢 Weldone Champ 🙌."

dr.s_l_y said:

"One thing about DFZ... Baba make use of his contact welllllll... This interview is million if you know u know."

ogo_otoge said:

"😢😢😢Love you boss Osime."

abodundeolagoke said:

"Passing through metal detector go be wahala o,anyways I think they have special passes.".

oluwasholafunmi5 said:

"There is pain in in success ."

seanlawe_ said:

"Omo! E go far o."

dj_gbenga_naija_property said:

"Iron Man Osimhen global 💫."

deprincewiseofficial wrote:

"That injury was caused by Skriniar during the #SerieA title race against Inter Milan."

Victor Osimhen trends as he opens up on reason for his face mask. Credit: @victorosimhen9

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen buys ₦370m Lamborghini

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen bought Lamborghini Urus reportedly worth about ₦370 million to celebrate his 26th birthday in December 2024.

The striker cruised around in the car with many former players, including Odion Ighalo and Obafemi Martins, praying for him after buying the luxurious car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng