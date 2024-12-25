Victor Osimhen is currently the biggest and highest-paid Nigerian footballer plying his trade in Europe

He is currently on loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray after leaving Napoli after the summer deadline day

The Super Eagles forward recently acquired an expensive Lamborghini SUV ahead of Christmas celebrations

Victor Osimhen is splashing the cash, and it has emerged that the Galatasaray loan forward acquired a luxurious and expensive Lamborghini SUV before Christmas.

Osimhen is currently the biggest Nigerian footballer and the highest-paid Super Eagles star playing in European football, even after taking a pay cut to join Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the Galatasaray fans after their 5-1 win over Kayserispor. Photo by Muhazim Zahid Tuzun.

Source: Getty Images

Gala confirmed in an official statement that he will be paid €6 million during his season-long loan, 40% down from his €10mil per season contract at Napoli.

The Nigerian has set out impressively in Turkey, leading the Lions' squad in goal contributions with 17 in 12 games across the Super League and UEFA Europa League.

Osimhen buys Lamborghini SUV

According to Nigerian auto dealer Polanco Exotic Cars, which confirmed the news on their Instagram page, Osimhen has acquired a mint green Lamborghini SUV.

The Lamborghini Urus SE is the first-ever hybrid car that combines a sports car and an SUV. The S indicates the trim design of SUV, and the E stands for the plug-in electric power.

According to Forbes, the price of the car starts at $258,000 (about ₦400 million), with the striker enjoying his luxurious life that befits his class and status.

Osimhen's next move should earn him more money, with reports from the English media claiming he demanded £500,000 per week to join Chelsea, which was debunked.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli offered him €30 million per season, a salary many Nigerians urged him to take and ditch going after a career in European football.

Victor Boniface congratulates Osimhen

Legit.ng reported Victor Boniface congratulated Osimhen, claiming the Turkish league star bought a private jet, and it drew a reaction from his senior colleague.

The former Lille star reacted comically, claiming that the Bayer Leverkusen star’s jet, too is on the air and is due delivery very soon. Days later, Boniface claimed Osimhen bought an airport.

