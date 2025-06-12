Nigerian singer Portable made the rounds online after he was spotted confronting a man in his neighbourhood

The Zazu crooner claimed that the young individual wanted to attack him with a knife and charms

Following that, Portable made a video capturing the alleged offender as he interrogated him, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has reportedly escaped an attack that took place in his neighbourhood.

A video went round showing when the singer apprehended an alleged offender who approached his car with a knife.

The artist said that the incident happened in front of his father's home in Ogun state.

It was alleged that the man, dressed in military camouflage trousers and a Special Forces top, attempted to attack Portable.

A blade and a juju belt he was wearing were among the items seized from him.

However, the man said that he was not attempting to attack him and was only a member of a task team.

He was seen sitting on the ground while being questioned by the singer and others who had gathered around, following the incident.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nodayoff10 said:

"Since Portable blow we never rest, baba Dey trend every month 😂 whether good or bad you must sha see am for blogs 😂😂."

rickky_watters said:

"Them wan run hit for portable unto game plus say him be superstar. Abeg take care o portable..."

mayordrizzy wrote:

"Na blogger dey cause all this nonsense it’s not necessary."

dotunsview said:

"Ema koju obe si mi Pastor😂😂😂."

djpblack__ wrote:

"You go attack super star 😂😂😂😂."

observe_d_observer wrote:

"It's becoming something else, he dominates that area, and the people are just scared of him, for someone to put on a uniform won't come to hurt you but because you have the audience, u once apologize for the first one and now this, your boys might have harassed him, go and listen to Jega’s video and podcast, Apologizing after an investigation reveals they are innocent is just unfair, putting him out like this will forever dent him and hunt him. Before placing a video, only you 3-4 similar cases, from the Police- town planners, and military, and gullible ones online don't see u when u are begging behind the scenes. And if it's a skit better clarify it."

da_cuzzi's profile picture

da_cuzzi said:

"Omo see as knife long sha . This warey wan kill my super star 😭."

dalstino4real said:

"He still dey do video with the alleged person that wanted to assassinate him 😂😂😂."

nedumphotography said:

"This is worrisome."

god.rim said:

"This should be investigated by the police, in my opinion the guy is innocent and been accused wrongly, the voodoo with him are actually necessary due to the nature of his job, if you know the type of job this force does you will understand, portable should be arrested for this unnecessary inhuman behavior."

muanyaeze wrote:

"Mk e com attack super star for em hux😂😂😂."

kinghumpsworld said:

"Jeje mi ni mo joko, you come to meet me , you come to attack me …. Rhythm in the air."

sunday2025_ said:

"New song loading..... Wonle pami omo jesu ni mi Mo shey Ogun moti shey babalawo moti losi church, omo oluwa nla 👏."

alexpirodavid's profile picture

alexpirodavid said:

"I blame you for promoting things like 😮

successfulb001 said:

" Person show u a Identity card una still dey accuse am 😂😂😂."

azi_9281 wrote:

"If no be you why you go come attack superstar 😂😂😂."

Portable beats up Speed Darlington in round

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, the much-awaited boxing match between Portable and Speed Darlington eventually happened, and its outcome made headlines.

The Zazu crooner was the man of the day as he beat up Speed Darlington in just the first round of the match.

A series of videos from the match went viral, and Speed Darlington was seen being rushed away in an ambulance.

