Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Kiddwaya went online to lament about his villa in Ibiza, Spain, getting robbed; videos of him flaunting stacks of euro bills emerge

The viral video was posted online by the former reality star himself, where he flew from Porto to Ibiza on a private jet while displaying an astonishing amount of money

Netizens have reacted to the video, noting that Kiddwaya is the cause of his problems by posting clips of himself flaunting so much wealth on social media

Former reality TV star Terseer Waya, better known as Kiddwaya, recently sparked a stir on social media after a video of him sharing how he was a victim of an armed robbery.

In the viral video, the BBNaija star shared how his villa in Ibiza was robbed and close to $100k was stolen, along with other valuable jewellery.

Reactions as an old video of Kiddwaya flaunting bundles of hard currency on social media days before he was robbed goes viral. Photo credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the irritated billionaire son shared that this wasn't the first time his villa had been robbed.

He shared that in 2022, money, wristwatches, and many other valuables were stolen. But after Kiddwaya went on social media to lament about getting robbed, a video of the reality TV star flaunting stacks of Euros on the gram while he was en route to Ibiza emerged.

Watch the viral video of Kiddwaya flaunting stacks of Euro bills below:

Video of Kiddwaya flaunting money stirs reactions

The new video of Kiddwaya flaunting stacks of Euro bills while in a private jet to Ibiza from Porto stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Many slammed the reality TV star, noting that he was the cause of his problems.

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the new video:

@emmanuel_wonders_:

"The craft na Mini one, e be like say chopper big pass am.... Congratulations Big boy."

@auto_babs:

"Sometimes we attract problems to ourselves, imagine being your own informat to your enemies Our actions speaks louder than words."

@koksiewoksie:

"He brought them to his home…"

@everywomansecret:

"Is he doing money laundering?"

@zhi_amaka:

"What’s a couple of Euros that you can’t lose, eh fine boy."

@balo_ng:

"Thank God for this timely update. I was making plans to visit Ibiza later today."

@pabsgezy:

"He's ballin. allow him!"

@miyo_na_09:

"God bless where they stole …. And that’s if his money is from God. I come in peace."

@thaworldbanana:

"Na him use him own hand tell the thieves where him house dey, so make he deal with the problem by himself."

Kiddwaya plants cute kiss on Cuppy's cheek

Legit.ng earlier reported that celebrity best friends Kiddwaya and DJ Cuppy got social media users talking after some sweet photos of them went viral.

Kiddwaya shared the photos on his Instagram page, and in one of them, he is seen kissing Cuppy's cheek.

Fans gushed over the billionaire kids, and some suggested they should date each other.

Source: Legit.ng