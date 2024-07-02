Clip of Kiddwaya Flaunting Stacks of Euro Bills Days Before He Got Robbed Emerge Online, Fans React
- Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Kiddwaya went online to lament about his villa in Ibiza, Spain, getting robbed; videos of him flaunting stacks of euro bills emerge
- The viral video was posted online by the former reality star himself, where he flew from Porto to Ibiza on a private jet while displaying an astonishing amount of money
- Netizens have reacted to the video, noting that Kiddwaya is the cause of his problems by posting clips of himself flaunting so much wealth on social media
Former reality TV star Terseer Waya, better known as Kiddwaya, recently sparked a stir on social media after a video of him sharing how he was a victim of an armed robbery.
In the viral video, the BBNaija star shared how his villa in Ibiza was robbed and close to $100k was stolen, along with other valuable jewellery.
In the viral clip, the irritated billionaire son shared that this wasn't the first time his villa had been robbed.
He shared that in 2022, money, wristwatches, and many other valuables were stolen. But after Kiddwaya went on social media to lament about getting robbed, a video of the reality TV star flaunting stacks of Euros on the gram while he was en route to Ibiza emerged.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Watch the viral video of Kiddwaya flaunting stacks of Euro bills below:
Video of Kiddwaya flaunting money stirs reactions
The new video of Kiddwaya flaunting stacks of Euro bills while in a private jet to Ibiza from Porto stirred mixed reactions on social media.
Many slammed the reality TV star, noting that he was the cause of his problems.
Here are some of the reactions that trailed the new video:
@emmanuel_wonders_:
"The craft na Mini one, e be like say chopper big pass am.... Congratulations Big boy."
@auto_babs:
"Sometimes we attract problems to ourselves, imagine being your own informat to your enemies Our actions speaks louder than words."
@koksiewoksie:
"He brought them to his home…"
@everywomansecret:
"Is he doing money laundering?"
@zhi_amaka:
"What’s a couple of Euros that you can’t lose, eh fine boy."
@balo_ng:
"Thank God for this timely update. I was making plans to visit Ibiza later today."
@pabsgezy:
"He's ballin. allow him!"
@miyo_na_09:
"God bless where they stole …. And that’s if his money is from God. I come in peace."
@thaworldbanana:
"Na him use him own hand tell the thieves where him house dey, so make he deal with the problem by himself."
Kiddwaya plants cute kiss on Cuppy's cheek
Legit.ng earlier reported that celebrity best friends Kiddwaya and DJ Cuppy got social media users talking after some sweet photos of them went viral.
Davido flaunts his wedding ring during outfit check at BET Awards, clip trends: "That's a happy man"
Kiddwaya shared the photos on his Instagram page, and in one of them, he is seen kissing Cuppy's cheek.
Fans gushed over the billionaire kids, and some suggested they should date each other.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Oke-Hortons Nosa (Senior entertainment editor) Oke-Hortons Nosa is a senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of Politics and Governance 2016 (KWASU), M.sc MILD (UNILAG). In 2022, I acquired a certificate in Digital publishing and advanced networking skills. I used to be a sports show presenter at KOKO. Previous work experience with Hortielaurieblogspot and KOKO.ng, culminating in over 7 years of work experience. Email: oke-hortons@corp.legit.ng