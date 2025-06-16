Davido asked his wife, Chioma, if she was ready for more kids, and her blushing response got fans swooning

Videos from the romantic family dinner quickly went viral, with fans praising the couple’s strong bond

Nigerians flooded social media with emotional reactions and heartfelt prayers for the celebrity couple

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, once again got social media buzzing after he shared a cute moment with his wife, Chioma, during a family dinner in celebration of Father’s Day.

The award-winning singer, who is now a proud father of five, was full of smiles as he enjoyed a warm family dinner hosted by Chioma in his honour.

But what stole the spotlight was the moment Davido, while expressing his love for his kids, subtly asked Chioma if she was ready for “more to come.”

Davido asked his wife, Chioma, if she was ready for more kids, and her blushing response got fans swooning. @teamchivido/IG

Source: Instagram

He said while looking at Chioma’s way:

“Baba Ibeji. We are outside. I love all my kids. I love them all. More to come abi?”

Chioma, who was caught off guard, giggled shyly and replied, “We love you too,” sparking an emotional wave of reactions online.

See the video here:

Netizens react to Davido's plea:

The cute exchange has now gone viral, with fans admiring the couple’s chemistry and Davido’s gentle approach to parenting and family building. Many Nigerians flooded the comment sections with prayers and admiration.

@turay8260 wrote:

"I cover Chioma and David marriage with the blood of Jesus Thank you Jesus for this beautiful family."

@toriaofficial001 commented:

"He even asked her if she was ready. That’s what love looks like. Husband material 1000 yards!"

@peuneunadiya stated:

"The way my mood changes whenever I see these two happy… Are you feeling what I’m feeling?"

@favour_blessed_1st wrote:

"I don’t know why I’m crying. This love is too sweet abeg "

@amakanwakaego1 commented:

"May your union remain fruitful and blessed always. Chioma and Davido for life"

@nene_bae stated:

"The way Davido loves Chioma ehn, it’s giving peace, love and plenty babies"

@mariamgold001 wrote:

"Chioma just smiled like a queen! Na only her get the code to Davido heart abeg "

@official_james20 stated:

"This love sweet me die! Football team loading o make Chioma rest small now "

@oluwa__tomi commented:

"Men like Davido are rare! Publicly showing love to his wife and asking for permission. I stan!"

@blessing_amaka wrote:

"See as Chioma soft reply melt Davido. God when? This type of marriage dey motivate me"

Davido hints at more kids, Chioma’s reaction leaves fans guessing. @davido/IG

Source: Instagram

Davido pulls out of London show

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido has sparked major buzz online. He announced the cancellation of his Timeless concert scheduled for July 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The singer made the shocking revelation via his Instagram story on Saturday, June 14, blaming the decision on “major misalignments” between his team and the show organisers, The Necto Future Group and Iconic Presents.

While some critics speculated poor ticket sales may have played a part, Davido shut down such claims, stressing that his decision was not about money or turnout, but about integrity and respect for his fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng