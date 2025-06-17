The Afrobeat queen Tiwa Savage got the crowd screaming when she dragged Pauloo into view and gave him a wild dance

Fans couldn’t help but notice Pauloo’s bashful expression as Tiwa gave him the moment of the night.

The incident has stirred heated debates about boundaries and double standards in the entertainment industry

Pauloo, Nigerian music executive and lover of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has found himself at the center of online drama after a steamy moment with singer Tiwa Savage at her recent concert went viral.

In a now-trending video making rounds on social media, Tiwa Savage, who was dressed in a bold blue mini-gown, was seen performing energetically before spotting Pauloo backstage.

To the surprise of fans, she walked over, pulled him into the audience’s view, and gave him a playful but sizzling twerk.

Pauloo, visibly stunned, laughed shyly as the Afrobeat diva gave him a short but intense dance in front of cheering fans.

While many fans at the concert saw it as harmless fun between Tiwa and her concert promoter, others on social media began to question how Iyabo Ojo might be reacting to the moment.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Pauloo’s viral video:

Some fans even called out Tiwa for dancing with someone else’s man, sparking a fresh debate on boundaries in the entertainment industry.

@PabbyVinci said:

“First why you go carry pesin husband dance with am?”

@cyprain166 commented:

“Pauloo bu di promoter of the concert”

@tosyn_gram said:

“Let’s not overthink this, it’s just showbiz! But still, Iyabo dey look o”

@princess_jibz wrote:

“If it was a guy twerking on Iyabo now, una go shout 'disrespect'”

@thefoodienurse_ said:

“I love Iyabo but omo this one loud. Tiwa too dey play abeg”

@cutepeggy__:

“Iyabo should not even stress… Tiwa no reach to shake am abeg ”

@funmiblizz:

"Make dem no lie, Pauloo enjoyed that dance pass wetin we dey imagine. Iyabo fit no find am funny o.

@iam_blackbobo:

"If na guy dance like that with Iyabo now, una go shout disrespect! Let’s keep the same energy abeg.

@official_mzztee:

"Na wa! See as Tiwa carry another woman man play concert twerk. Hope say Iyabo no vex for backstage!

@temzglow_:

"Pauloo didn’t know whether to run or stay. But that smile? Baba enjoyed it jare

@urban_jay1:

"This is what happens when celebrities date celebrities. Na drama go full the relationship!"

Pauloo makes bold claim about Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pauloo has gotten social media buzzing after he shared a spiritual and love-laced message about himself and his partner, actress Iyabo Ojo.

In a bold and faith-heavy Instagram post, Pauloo opened up about how God’s grace has continued to elevate their lives, describing their relationship as one blessed beyond measure. He didn’t stop there. The music boss went further to share his understanding of grace and how it has guided their relationship and personal journey.

His post quickly began making rounds online, with fans reacting to the declaration of divine blessings and the visible success of his union with Iyabo Ojo.

