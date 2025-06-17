Nollywood actress turned evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has dropped a bombshell warning for people living in sin yet shouting "Amen" to prayers.

The fiery preacher listed immoral lifestyles, including homos*xuality, adultery, fraud, and corruption, calling out anyone who prays without repenting.

While netizens hailed her for speaking the truth, others accused her of spiritual pride and criticized her delivery

Popular actress and now firebrand preacher, Eucharia Anunobi, has sparked fresh debate online following her latest sermon targeting Christians who live in sin but still pray for blessings.

In a no-holds-barred video shared on her social media page, the Letters to a Stranger star declared that anyone who lives in sin and still prays fervently without attempting to change their ways is nothing but a “spiritual armed robber.”

She stated:

“You’re shouting ‘Amen! Amen!’ but your life is soaked in immorality and wickedness. You’re a pr*stitute, a fraudster, a corrupt politician, a false prophet, an extortioner, a glutton, a p*edophile, a homos*xual, a l*sbian, a gossip, a murderer, an adulterer... yet you make no effort to change. You are a spiritual armed robber.”

Eucharia Anunobi is an actress and ordained prophetess. Photos: @euchariaanunobi.

The actress, who has increasingly embraced ministry in recent years, added that transformation is a requirement for any Christian prayer to have power or meaning.

Netizens react to Eucharia’s ‘spiritual robbery’ sermon

The video quickly went viral, sparking heated responses from social media users.

@black_barrbzz wrote:

“Pleading for the Grace & Mercies of God daily because I’m not perfect @euchariaanunobi Thank you for this message ”

@divinevoice commented:

“This is a hard truth. People want blessings but don’t want to live righteously.”

@tessy_shay countered:

“Let God judge, not you. Many of these public condemnations come off self-righteous.”

@dah_lami shared:

“She’s bold and I respect it. She said what many pastors are too scared to preach.”

@iamkelechi reacted:

“But even the Bible says let he who is without sin cast the first stone. There’s a way to preach without sounding condescending.”

@gracefully_kechi wrote:

“She didn’t lie though. A lot of people want grace without discipline. This was deep.”

@kingdavidwrites stated:

“Preach, mama Eucharia! We need more preachers that won’t sugarcoat the gospel.”

@temzy_baby commented:

“Omo, this one enter o! But I still believe everyone is a work in progress. No judge zone abeg.”

Actress Eucharia Anunobi's comments have stirred a fresh debate online. Photos: @euchariaanunobi/IG

Eucharia Anunobi advises club goers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eucharia Anunobi became a trending topic on Nigerian social media following a new video where she issued a strong spiritual warning to party lovers.

In the now-viral clip, Eucharia, dressed in a leopard-skin-themed outfit, passionately told people to stop “dancing with the devil.” According to her, nightclubs are not the place to find peace or purpose.

Her comments were met with mixed reactions from fans. While some appreciated her spiritual concern, others could not overlook her heavy makeup, facial expressions, and dramatic tone, which they found ironic considering her message.

