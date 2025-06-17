Nigerian singer Davido’s manager, Asa Asika and his wife, Leona Adesanya, have tied the knot the Christian way

The celebrity couple had their white wedding ceremony at a church in the UK, and photos and videos surfaced online

Many social media users reacted to the simple celebration compared to the couple’s grand traditional wedding ceremony

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido’s manager, Asa Asika and his wife, Leona Adesanya, have done their white wedding.

Recall that in September 2024, Asa proposed marriage to the billionaire’s daughter, and they got married traditionally in Lagos on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Asa Asika and Leona’s traditional wedding party was a grand affair that trended for days on the Nigerian social media space.

Fans react as Davido's manager Asa Asika holds simple white wedding in UK. Photos: @specialspesh, @asaasika

Asa Asika and wife hold simple white wedding

Despite the grand scale of Asa Asika and Leona’s traditional wedding, they decided to keep things simple for their white wedding.

The couple had their white wedding at a church in the UK with a few close friends and family members in attendance. Asa kept things simple with his black suit, and his wife, Leona, did the same with her simple white wedding dress with matching white kimono.

Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh, took to his Instagram page to share a photo from the couple’s white wedding. See the snap below:

A video also emerged online showing the couple leaving the church. Their friends stood on both sides of the staircase and threw flower petals at them as Asa and Leona walked down the stairs with smiles on their faces. See the video below:

Fans react to Asa Asika’s white wedding

The snaps from Asa Asika’s white wedding that made the rounds online drew the attention of fans and they reacted. Some of them pointed out the simple nature of the ceremony:

Hernameisirish said:

“Simple and sharp🙌 no time wasting 😍.”

Okm_herbal said:

“It's raining weddings! Congratulations to them! 🥳❤️”

Thereal_beebee wrote:

“Awww congratulations 🎉.”

Theperfectgiftg said:

“Wedding up and down.. God even if I’m a rock, cleft for me 😢.”

Obosasere said:

“God, am I a spoon ??😢”

Trust_martins0 said:

“Is this a wedding gown? It look very simple and less busy . I love it.”

Peax_maker said:

“No noise.....iLOVEEEEEEE😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️CONGRATS.”

Omajaru said:

“This union is forever Blessed ❤️.”

Princeofbuckhead wrote:

“God’s greatest gift is love ❤️.”

Asa Asika and Leona Adesanya's white wedding trend. Photo: @asaasika

Asa Asika slammed for dumping DJ Cuppy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that Asa Asika, who is also the ex-boyfriend of billionaire’s daughter Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, got married to Leona Adesanya, the daughter of billionaire oil baron, Laitan Leno Adesanya.

Shortly after Asa and Leona’s wedding made headlines, a Facebook user, Taiye Jiboluwa, shared his observations about Davido’s manager and the women he’s been in relationships with.

According to the netizen, Igbo men are not just after Yoruba women, but they are after the best of them. He claimed that after Asa stopped dating DJ Cuppy, he pursued another Yoruba lady from a wealthy family, Leona Adesanya.

