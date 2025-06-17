Top Nigerian singer Wizkid had a bonding moment with his partner and children on Father’s Day

A series of photos made the rounds online of the Star Boy spending time with his family on Father’s Day

The viral photos raised a series of comments from Nigerians after they were posted on social media

Top Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, is in the news over the way he celebrated Father’s Day.

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, people all over the world gathered to celebrate the father figures in their lives. Celebrities were not left out, and some of them marked the occasion in style.

Much-loved singer, Wizkid, spent the day with his family and photos were posted on his social media fan pages.

Fans react as Wizkid celebrates Father's Day with family, including Jada P. Photos: @wizkidnews

In the snaps, the Grammy-winning Nigerian singer was seen with his partner, Jada P, and their three children alongside other family members, including his children’s grandfather.

The Star Boy family were reportedly at Nobu restaurant ahead of Wizkid’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl. In one photo, Wizkid was seen tightly hugging his first son with Jada, Zion.

In another photo, Jada was seen carrying their second son, AJ, while their baby girl, Morayo, lay in her crib, which was being pushed by her grandfather. Zion also stood nearby, carrying some takeout bags from Nobu.

See the photos below:

Father’s Day: Fans gush over Wizkid's photos

The photos of Wizkid with his family on Father’s Day made the rounds on social media, and it drew the attention of fans. A number of them were pleased and shared their feelings online:

__gloreea said:

“Does Wizkid know how much we love him?”

Dipsypearl said:

“I understand kids like AJ😂. He’ll drag that baby of the house position with his sister 😂.”

Blackputin___72 wrote:

“Zion was made with love😂❤️.”

Okezitom said:

“Man so fly 😍😍 Machala.”

shop.thrifts.ng said:

“Wizkid fresh pass all African artist 😌🥰😁.”

Floxyb5 said:

“Blessed family and more winning to come ❤️.”

Starboy.family said:

“No love is stronger than family. Family is priceless and everything! ❤️”

Erudite_enterprises wrote:

“Man too fresh ❤️.”

Itzchichim said:

“Seeing anything about @wizkidayo give me different joy I swear 🙌🔥😍.”

Tiwa_mendy wrote:

“Family first 👏.”

dixon.oo said:

“This is how u want ur father's day to look # surrounded with ur kids and ❤️ ones. Amazing family # grandpa pull up # only one star 🌐 boy family looking beautiful and ❤️❤️reigns 🔥.”

Photos trend as Wizkid celebrates Father's Day with family. Photos: @wizkidnews

Wizkid's son attends Bisola Aiyeola's daughter's birthday

In other news, Legit.ng reported that on June 12, 2025, actress Bisola Aiyeola's daughter, Leyla, turned the milestone age of 16, and the special occasion was celebrated in different ways, including the actress throwing a party for her child.

Videos from Leyla’s 16th birthday party made the rounds on social media, and it showed that Wizkid’s 14-year-old first son, Boluwatife, was one of the young guests in attendance.

The youngster took to his Instagram stories to update Nigerians about the party by sharing photos and videos of him mingling with other celebrity guests.

