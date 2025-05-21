Davido’s manager Asa Asika’s marriage to a billionaire’s daughter, Leona Adesanya, has drawn a reaction from a Nigerian man

The Facebook user, Taiye Jiboluwa, accused Asa Asika of dumping Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy for another billionaire’s daughter

The man’s claim about Asa Asika being particularly after influential Yoruba women raised interesting comments from netizens

Asa Asika, the talent manager to music star David Adeleke aka Davido, has remained in the news over his marriage to billionaire daughter, Leona Adesanya.

Recall that on May 17, 2025, Asa Asika, who is also the ex-boyfriend of billionaire’s daughter Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, got married to Leona Adesanya, the daughter of billionaire oil baron, Laitan Leno Adesanya.

Shortly after Asa and Leona’s wedding made headlines, a Facebook user, Taiye Jiboluwa, shared his observations about Davido’s manager and the women he’s been in relationships with.

According to the netizen, Igbo men are not just after Yoruba women, but they are after the best of them. He claimed that after Asa stopped dating DJ Cuppy, he pursued another Yoruba lady from a wealthy family, Leona Adesanya.

Jibioluwa added that despite Asa Asika not having a degree, he got a wealthy Yoruba woman like Leona with a master’s degree from a top university in the UK. He then claimed that Igbo men like Asa were planting themselves in powerful and influential Yoruba families while the women involved were content with marrying a celebrity.

The Facebook user advised Yoruba people to be suspicious before speaking about how a Jewish billionaire would never marry off his daughter to a non-Jewish man. Jiboluwa wrote:

“These Igbo guys are not just after Yoruba women, they are after the best of them. After losing DJ Cuppy, this Asika set eyes on another Yoruba lady that came from a super rich family, Leona Adesanya. With no degree and Leona with masters degree from a top UK varsity and a super rich dad, they are planting themselves in powerful and influential Yoruba families through their daughters while those ones think they are dating some celebrity. Why DJ Cuppy, why Leona Adesanya, another Yoruba billionaire daughter? See the agenda? Yoruba e fun Ra o. A Jewish billionaire would not give his daughter to a non-Jewish man just cos they want to preserve wealth and keep it in the family. Yorubas, I'm afraid, aren't thinking of their future. We are too NIGERIAN for my liking.”

Reactions as man tackles Asa Asika

Taiye Jiboluwa’s Facebook post drew the attention of many netizens after he drew a connection between Asa Asika’s past relationship with DJ Cuppy to his current marriage with another billionaire’s daughter, Leona Adesanya:

Olu Martins Martin said:

“All three daughters of Otedola are marked by Ibos. Too bad.”

Damilola Pedro said:

“You people are shameless, u think everyone is bothered about ur tribal wars some people don't even care. u people can continue ur tribal wars while we keep loving each other in this big 25 tribalism is what u are still about u people are the reason why this politicians still have a way to cause atrocities they are causing seyi tinubu wife is igbo, Davido late mother is igbo , GRV wife is igbo. The so called rich and influential are mixing up so well and don't even care with ur tribalism but u wey dey struggle for 12 hrs for power supply dey promote tribalism. You are so laughable. Awalokan Emilokan Don Scatter. All this na poor man mentality. Hustle well o so your born and unborn children no go carry on with this your tribal foolishness.

Elekunle Latifa Ifemelunamma Thelma said:

“This isn’t right sir…Let stop this pls! We are one Nigeria.. I am Yoruba and I am getting married to an Igbo man too. Please in every tribe,we find good and bad people,don’t generalize.”

Id Chiletam Sunday wrote:

“Hmmmm I don't kn there's people who is strongly believed in tribal war like this .so what is happening in Nigeria now is okay for u as long as Nigeria 🇳🇬 is leading by Yoruba?”

Maestro B Nicholas said:

“Why do you write out of Jealousy??”

How Davido reacted to being criticised for having Igbo friends

In other similar news, Legit.ng reported that an X user called out Davido for surrounding himself with Igbos as a Yoruba man.

According to him, the singer would soon get betrayed by them. The 30BG boss responded to the troll and his reply made headlines.

