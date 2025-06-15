Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has made a Father’s Day post about her predicament

The Kenyan lady heavily blasted the celebrity barman on Father’s Day while giving herself the father title

Hellen’s heated words at Cubana Chiefpriest made the rounds online and netizens dropped their hot takes

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has fired shots at him on Father’s Day.

On June 15, 2025, the Kenyan lady took to her Instagram stories to pen down a Father’s Day message inspired by her situation with Cubana Chiefpriest.

Nigerians react as Hellen Ati drags Cubana Chiefpriest on Father's Day. Photos: @hellen_ati, @cubana_chiefpriest

Recall that Hellen has been dragging the self-styled celebrity barman for many months over her son, whom she claimed was fathered by him. Cubana Chiefpriest started off by denying responsibility before ignoring Hellen altogether.

On Father’s Day, the Kenyan lady shared a post on her Instagram stories where she claimed the role of mother and father to her young son. According to Hellen, Cubana Chiefpriest does not deserve to be called a father because he is heartless and selfish.

In the post, Hellen declared that she would never forgive Cubana Chiefpriest for neglecting his son. She wrote:

“Happy Father's Day to me am proud to be a mother to my son and still be father to my child not like that big belle for no reason he doesn't deserve to be a father. He's so heartless and selfish and inhuman. Pascal I will never forgive you for what you have done to ur son neglecting ur flesh and blood in public ur so disgusting and irritating to be a father shame on you 100 times.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Screenshot as Hellen Ati slams Cubana Chiefpriest on Father's Day. Photo: @hellen_ati

Reactions as Hellen Ati blasts Cubana Chiefpriest on Father’s Day

Hellen Ati’s heated words to Cubana Chiefpriest on Father’s Day made the rounds on social media and it raised comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Mizpurplemakeupempire said:

“This lady Sef don resemble CP😂😂.”

_omo_jeje said:

“I read this in her accent 😂it’s so funny 😂.”

Chinelomba20 said:

“Enter house madam.”

Thereal__obehi said:

“One day una go hear say ikechukwu belle don burs 😂😂😂😂😂😂 because Madam Hellen dey always target him belle 😂.”

Everestofficial1 said:

“Helen children not a child because you have two kids.”

Ebinehita6 said:

“😂😂😂😂you go cry tire 😂😂😂😂.”

Ada_de_unik said:

“😂😂😂😂 This woman is the weapon fashioned against chiefpriest 😂.”

_chiceeeyy said:

“The literal definition of you go cry pass the pikin 😂😂😂😂.”

Treasuredaniels6 said:

“If na just average person give you belle...will you be calling him out every time? Forget him and take care of your child.”

Idia_iyesigie said:

“Who’s been fathering your other kids ????”

Sekkii20 said:

“Keep dragging him every market day..he don send you the money. Don’t worry helen drag him to the high heavens..shingbain you no go see. Na you go tire!”

Strongmedicine said:

“😂😂😂😂😂Helen na by force to father a child you chose to have this child relax na you knew he was married yet you opened your legs.”

Hernameisirish wrote:

“Joke aside, Now imagine if that boy grows up and see how his mother called out his father so many times to take responsibility and he will expect that boy to forgive him ooo , at least do the dna first, if you didn’t sleep with her she won’t ask for dna.”

Hellen Ati vows to go spiritual

Legit.ng reported that Hellen asserted that she was going to report him to the Nsukka deity if he refused to do the DNA test.

According to her, she was planning to come to Nigeria, and the businessman would not know.

She warned him to come to Nairobi for the test if he did not want her to go to Nsukka and meet the deity. Speaking further, Ati mentioned that since he wanted it the hard way, she was ready to give it to him.

