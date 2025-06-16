Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola threw a party to celebrate her daughter, Leyla’s 16th birthday to the joy of fans

Snippets from the star-studded occasion went viral and it showed that singer Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, was in attendance

Boluwatife mingled with other top celebrities at the birthday party, including top Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele

Nigerian actress Bisola Aiyeola has continued to celebrate her daughter, Leyla’s 16th birthday in style on social media.

On June 12, 2025, Leyla turned the milestone age of 16, and the special occasion was celebrated in different ways, including the actress throwing a party for her child.

Nigerians gush as Wizkid's son attends Bisola Aiyeola's daughter's 16th birthday party. Photos: @official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

Videos from Leyla’s 16th birthday party made the rounds on social media and it showed that music star Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid’s 14-year-old first son, Boluwatife, was one of the young guests in attendance.

The youngster took to his Instagram stories to update Nigerians about the party by sharing photos and videos of him mingling with other celebrity guests.

In one of the videos posted, Boluwatife was spotted taking photos with top Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele. Other snaps also showed the youngster with the birthday girl, Leyla and her mother, Bisola Aiyeola.

Leyla and Bisola rocked matching jean outfits to stand them out from the crowd. See some of the photos from the 16th birthday party below:

Reactions as Wizkid’s son Bolu attends Bisola’s daughter’s 16th birthday party

The heartwarming photos and videos from Leyla’s 16th birthday party were posted online and netizens reacted to them. Many of them gushed over Bisola’s daughter and how she was showing off her new iPhone while others noticed the accessory Wizkid’s son was wearing at the party:

Omorewahairwig said:

“It’s her phone show off for me 😍😍.”

Boluwatyfe_01 said:

“❤️❤️❤️ Love.”

Tickycurve said:

“See her showing off her new phone, such a beautiful young lady she is.”

Soyecaterings wrote:

“Bisola is such a great mom. She’s so strong. Definitely a role model.”

Sinath_tosin said:

“Tife wear diamond 😍😍😍😍 son of a legend.”

Chioma_egboh1 said:

“That girl is 16😮.”

How Bisola Aiyeola's daughter reacted to iPhone gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bisola Aiyeola’s daughter, Leyla, made headlines over the way she reacted to her 16th birthday gifts from her mother.

On June 12, 2025, Bisola’s daughter turned the milestone age, and days later, the Nollywood star shared a video showing the moment she presented her daughter with her birthday gifts. According to the actress, her daughter gave her permission to share the clip showing how she reacted to getting an iPhone on her birthday.

In the clip, Leyla was seated on a sofa when her mother gave her a big red box and told her she was finally giving her a phone. The 16-year-old celebrant expressed her excitement and took her time to open the box. However, its content took her by surprise. Many social media users were touched by Leyla's reaction.

