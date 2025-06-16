Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo sent social media abuzz with her Father’s Day tribute to her lover, Paul O

In a social media post, the movie star poured out her heart as she hailed her man for being a wonderful father

Following that, Paulo reacted to the post online, and his sweet words have since caught the attention of many

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo was one of the celebrities who added vibrancy to this year’s Father’s Day celebration.

The mum of two took a moment to honour her lover and entertainment guru, Paul Okoye aka Paulo.

Iyabo Ojo celebrates lover Paulo on Father's Day. Credit: @iyaboojofespris/Instagram

Source: Instagram

On Instagram, she called the father of two an outstanding parent and begged that he live long enough to see his children and grandkids achieve great things. Iyabo praised him for being a good father.

She wrote:

“Happy Father's Day to an amazing father, @pauloo2104. may you live long to witness your children and grandchildren do great and mighty things 🙏 😍❤️ weldone Grandpa.”

Reacting to the message, Paulo took to the comments to appreciate Iyabo for her thoughtful words and went on to address her with his surname.

“Wow 😮 My Ezenwanyi 😁 OdiukonambaM😁 just know this!!! African mother of the year 2025🤪❤️❤️ Good woman IyaboOJo-Okoye.”

See Iyabo Ojo’s post below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo’s message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

orekush wrote:

"IYABO OJO- OKOYE❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

sisterzee103_me said:

"Rest of mind full here, no hate zone 😍❤️."

adegbenromobolah said:

"See me laughing out loud outside 🤣 The Ojo and Okoye together sweet my belle die."

adeewaduni said:

"The fact he didn’t even remove the Ojo noooo this man is so so Good and blessed to have our queen mother also😍😍that Okoye too sweet he fit am well well😂😂😂😂."

marriageclinic_ibisslove wrote:

"😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 yes, a man who support with his full chest."

abbylli said:

"Iyabo ojo- OKOYE this one sweet me o.. We av got a wedding to plan 💃💃💃."

ladymidulce said:

"Happy Father’s Day My In-law Mr Okoye. #Iyabode Ojo Okoye 🫶🏽🔒🔒🔒🔒❤️."

vifeni_vya_mekapu said:

"Happy father's day to father in-law and all fathers around the world..huge love from 🇹🇿."

agbaje_abdulquadry said:

"Greatest dad @pauloo2104 ... "

jerrymudiaga wrote:

"Happy Father’s Day sir 🥂."

highestfred001 said:

"Baba Ijesha, whose real name is Olanrewaju Omiyinka, is currently serving a prison sentence at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre in Kirikiri, Lagos State, Nigeria. He was convicted in July 2022 on four counts of child defilement and sentenced to 16 years imprisonment, which will run concurrently, meaning he will spend a total of five years in prison. The Nigerian Correctional Service, Lagos State Command, confirmed in April 2024 that he had not been released and is still serving his jail term. News reports from February 2025 indicated that a recent picture of Baba Ijesha in prison had surfaced online."

the.cynthia.simeon wrote:

"@pauloo2104 I love the Surname 😍."

debbieaj21 said:

"That okoye gan gan na I'm sweet me pass."

niinu_mii said:

"@pauloo2104 ahnahn 😂😂 nah that Okoye sweet me pass ooo 👏👏👏👏."

adegbenromobolah said:

"See me laughing out loud outside 🤣 The Ojo and Okoye together sweet my belle die."

Pauloo, Iyabo Ojo serenades netizens

Legit.ng earlier reported that the romance between Iyabo Ojo and Pauloo took over the internet recently.

Despite their hectic schedules, the couple made time for one another over the weekend, going out in style for a dinner date.

In an Instagram video released by Iyabo, the couple was seen on their way to a dinner date. Paulo, being a gentleman and opened the car door for his woman as she gracefully entered the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng